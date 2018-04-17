Wild Bunch, Le Pacte Board Cannes Competition Title ‘Yomeddine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Wild Bunch and Le Pacte are joining forces on Egyptian-Austrian director A.B. Shawky’s drama “Yomeddine,” the sole feature debut set to world premiere in competition at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Wild Bunch has taken international sales on the feature, while Le Pacte has acquired French distribution rights. Both deals were done before “Yomeddine” was selected to compete at Cannes.

“Yomeddine,” produced by Dina Emam at Egypt’s Desert Highway Pictures and co-produced by Mohamed Hefzy and Daniel Ziskind at Cairo-based production company Film Clinic (“Clash”), is an adventure-filled drama about a Christian Egyptian leper, Beshay, who lives in an aging leper colony in the middle of nowhere. After the death of wife, he bravely decides to leave the colony for the first time since he was abandoned there as a child, and embarks on a journey across Egypt to his hometown to find out why his father never kept his promise to return.

Reacting to the announcement of the film’s inclusion at Cannes, Shawky thanked “the cast and crew who endured the difficult conditions, lack of money, unusual distant locations and language barriers.” He also thanked his wife, Emam, who produced “Yomeddine” and “believed in this film and couldn’t have been a better partner to make this a reality.”

A NYU Tisch graduate, Shawky previously directed several politically minded shorts, including “The Road to Atalia,” about an Egyptian family destroyed by the loss of three sons who attempt to migrate to Italy, and the documentary short “Martyr Friday,” about dramatic events during Egypt’s revolution in 2011.

Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux, who rarely selects feature debuts to compete at the festival, described the film as “reminiscent of a Italian neo-realist film.” He said it “sheds light on the depths of Egypt. It’s a unique and poetic work of art. And as many films do, it enlightens us by pondering on who we are, who are the others, what the world is like.”

“Yomeddine” is one of four films in competition which Le Pacte will release in France. The three are David Robert Mitchell’s “Under the Silver Lake,” Matteo Garrone’s “Dogman” and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters.”

Jean Labadie, Le Pacte’s founder and president, previously worked with Film Clinic on Egyptian director Marwan Hamed’s feature debut, “The Yacoubian Building,” in 2006, when he was at the helm of Bac Films.

Wild Bunch has five other films slated for Cannes, notably “Shoplifters,” Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book,” and Nadine Labaki’s “Capharnaum” which will world premiere in competition; Bi Gan’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” in Un Certain Regard; and Gaspar Noe’s “Climax” in Directors’ Fortnight.