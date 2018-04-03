Wild Bunch Acquires Disaster Movie ‘The Unthinkable’ for France, Italy (EXCLUSIVE)

Wild Bunch has bought high-concept Swedish disaster film “The Unthinkable” for distribution in France and Italy from SF Studios.

Directed and produced by Swedish film collective Crazy Pictures, “The Unthinkable” takes place in the aftermath of a mysterious attack in Sweden. Amid the chaos, a young man (Christoffer Nordenrot) is forced to return to his hometown, where he crosses path with his high school sweetheart (Lisa Henni) and falls back in love with her.

The film was helmed by the filmmakers who are part of the Crazy Pictures collective: Hannes Krantz, Albin Pettersson, Olle Tholén, Rasmus Råsmark and Victor Danell. Nordenrot co-wrote the script with Danell, whose 2015 short “Gilla” played at Tribeca.

Budgeted at an estimated €1.8 million ($2.2 million), the film was financially backed by Film i Väst. Crazy Pictures raised nearly half the budget via a Kickstarter campaign.

The film has been getting strong word-of-mouth on social media since the release of its teaser, which lured many buyers, said SF Studios. The movie has now been sold in more than 10 territories, including in German-speaking territories (Ascot Elite), Spain (Adso Films), Japan (New Select) and China (Times Vision).

“It’s unusual for a debut movie with an original storyline to get this kind of a response, both at home and abroad. It will be very exciting to follow the film’s journey to the premiere this midsummer,” says Johan Masironi at SF Studios.

SF Studios will release “The Unthinkable” in Sweden in June.