Film News Roundup: Wide Release on Christian Bale’s ‘Hostiles’ Moved Back a Week

In today’s film news roundup, the wide release of “Hostiles” moves back a week, “Birthright: A War Story” gets special screenings and EOS World Fund backs projects from Julie Dash and Nina Menkes.

RELEASE STRATEGY

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has moved back its wide release on “Hostiles,” starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike, from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26.

Distribution chief Mark Borde said that ESMP wants to give itself another week to build strong word of mouth on the historical drama, which opened on Dec. 22 and has grossed $885,341 at 42 locations. It will expand into five additional markets on Jan. 19.

“It’s working very well and we are very pleased with grosses to date,” he added.

The film, directed by Scott Cooper from his own script, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. ESMP acquired the movie in October from producer Ken Kao’s Waypoint Entertainment.

The film, set in 1892, stars Bale as a captain who agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to tribal lands. The journey takes Bale and his detail from New Mexico to the grasslands of Montana. “Hostiles” is based upon an original manuscript by the late Donald Stewart.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Abramorama has scheduled screenings in a dozen states during Jan. 21-23 for Civia Tamarkin’s documentary exploring the fight over reproductive rights and health care, “Birthright: A War Story.”

The distributor said Tuesday that it is holding the screenings to stand in solidarity with and commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Roe Vs Wade Supreme Court Decision.

Tamarkin will host a Q&A following the screening at FilmBar in Phoenix on Jan. 22 and co-executive producer and co-writer Luchina Fisher will host a Q&A following the screening at the Capri Theater in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama screening partners include ACLU of Alabama, P.O.W.E.R House, and Montgomery Area Reproductive Justice Coalition.

The film was theatrically released in July and has screened in over 75 cities, on 25 college campuses and is currently available on Hulu, iTunes, Amazon Instant and multiple VOD platforms. Abramorama said the documentary explores the accelerating gains of the crusade to control pregnant women and the fallout that’s creating a public health crisis, turning pregnant women into criminals and challenging the constitutional protections.

SUNDANCE LAUNCH

Eos World Fund has named Julie Dash’s “Cypher” and Nina Menkes’ “Minotaur Rex” as its first project recipients.

“Both of these powerhouse filmmakers embody the Eos point of view and are Eos Women,” said Gwen Wynne, CEO and Artistic Director. “Both Nina and Julie are genuinely respected for taking cinema in new directions and it’s only fitting they be the first directors to receive Eos World Fund support. Audiences are hungry to see more films from them as they are both pioneers in feminist cinema and inspirations to filmmakers around the world.”

The fund will make the official announcement on Jan. 19 at its launch event, hosted by Blackhouse Foundation at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

“Cypher” is a film noir / suspense thriller set in Manhattan in the year 2000, captures the world of encryption specialists, hackers and Afro-futurists who hold the key to protecting global privacy rights, the civil rights movement of the 21st century.

“Minotaur Rex,” set in contemporary Jerusalem, is based on the ancient Greek myth and is both a thriller and an allegory for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinian actor Ziad Bakri and German star Nina Hoss attached. “Minotaur Rex” is also supported by a Creative Capital Award and a Fulbright Fellowship to the Middle East.

Menkes will present “Sex and Power: The Visual Language of Cinema” at the event along with a panel moderated by Rachel Watanabe-Batton with Dash and Menkes. Dash’s credits include “Daughters of the Dust” and “The Rosa Parks Story; Menkes’ credits include “Queen of Diamonds” and “Bloody Child.”