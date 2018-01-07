Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo and More Reveal #WhyWeWearBlack at the Golden Globes

Hours before the Golden Globe Awards, the #WhyWeWearBlack protest is already in full effect with plenty of big names speaking out and answering the question of why they will be wearing black to tonight’s Hollywood awards show.

Taking to her Instagram story, Eva Longoria rounded up several celeb motivations behind the black motif. “We wear black for many reasons,” she said next to Instagram newcomer Natalie Portman. “One, to support the brave women who have come out with their stories. To those that are still silenced, we are with you.”

“We wear black because we’re looking forward to a new day where the powerful do not exploit others,” Portman added.

Other actresses and actors in attendance chimed in with their reasons, like Laura Den, who is wearing black “because time’s up on imbalance and abusive power.” Brie Larson says she is “wearing black to stand with the 90% of restaurant workers who have reported that they’ve experienced sexual harassment.”

Here’s a roundup of the collection of those who’ve spoken out about why they’re wearing black.

Rashida Jones

Tessa Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Brie Larson, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Rashida Jones thanked those that have donated over $15 million to the Time’s Up fund. The foundation was created, according to Witherspoon, “for people who were victims of sexual harassment and discrimination and abuse in the work place and they don’t have access to legal representation.”

Natalie Portman

Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo is wearing black to “support a lot of really wonderful, courageous women who are asking for fairness in the work place by stopping sexual harassment and harassment in general. It’s been a long time coming and we’re here. And it’s exciting.”

Rosario Dawson

“We wear black to symbolize solidarity, that the death knell has stuck on abuse of power, and that it’s time to celebrate each other. Not just the nominees on film and television screens, but our storytellers who have bravely come forward and courageously shared their personal stories, which have liberated so many of us. Me too.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez posted from Puerto Rico, where she had traveled to help provide relief to the territory that is still suffering after Hurricane Maria. She shouted out #TimesUp, stating that like the women at the Golden Globes, the people in Puerto Rico just want to be treated equally. Jessica Chastain, a Globes nominee, reposted the video, thanking Lopez and writing “This is more than just the Golden Globes this is worldwide.”