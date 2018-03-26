Whoopi Goldberg Joins Tiffany Haddish in Tyler Perry’s Comedy ‘The List’

Whoopi Goldberg will star with Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter and Omari Hardwick in Tyler Perry’s comedy “The List.”

Perry is directing and producing from his own script. Paramount Players has already set a Nov. 2 release date for the film.

Perry made the announcement on ABC’s talk show “The View,” which Goldberg has moderated for more than a decade.

Haddish will portray a wild woman who gets released from prison and reunites with her sister, played by Sumpter. Sumpter’s character is in an online relationship with a man that may be “catfishing” her.

Paramount Pictures launched Paramount Players in June, with veteran producer and executive Brian Robbins in charge. Robbins is working with Viacom’s Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and BET to generate projects, while the new division focuses on contemporary properties.

In October, Paramount Players acquired rights and set a Jan. 4, 2019, release date to the psychological horror movie “Eli” — its first film to go into production. It also tapped Taraji P. Henson to star in “What Men Want,” a gender-bending remake of the Paramount comedy “What Women Want,” and announced deals last month for a Gucci Mane biopic with Imagine Entertainment and a movie version of bestselling author David Arnold’s upcoming young adult novel “The Strange Fascinations of Noah Hypnotik.”

Goldberg is one of the few actors to have won an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Oscar, and a Tony Award.