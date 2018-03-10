Whitney Houston Documentary Gets Release Date

“Whitney,” a documentary detailing the life and career of singer and actress Whitney Houston, will make its United States debut on July 6, Roadside Attractions presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff and Miramax CEO Bill Block announced Friday.

The Kevin Macdonald film offers a closer look inside Houston’s personal and public life. “Whitney” contains several new glimpses into the late performer’s past, including previously unreleased tracks and never-before-seen footage, as well as recorded live performances throughout her career.

“I approached Whitney’s life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully?” Macdonald said. “I was lucky enough to have the support of Pat Houston and the Whitney Houston estate in this quest. They entrusted me with the ‘keys to the vault’ while giving me complete freedom to follow the story wherever it went. At heart, ‘Whitney’ is an intimate family story that reveals a new side to a woman that even her most die-hard fans never knew.”

The film also features Houston’s original studio recordings and a capella performances of some of her most beloved hits, as well as home video content the filmmakers were able to collect with access to the Houston estate.

Altitude Entertainment will release the film internationally in the United Kingdom and Ireland also on July 6. It is executive produced by Patricia Houston, Nicole David, Zanne Devine, Rosanne Korenberg, Joe Patrick, and Altitude Film Entertainment’s Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, and Mike Runagall.