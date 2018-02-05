You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Westworld’ Season 2 Gets Eerie Trailer, Premiere Date During Super Bowl

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Thandie Newton Westworld
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO premiered a full-length trailer for Season 2 of its hit series “Westworld” during Super Bowl LII, and revealed the premiere date of the much anticipated second season.

The series, which combines science fiction, westerns, and thrills, has kept fans dissecting episodes and searching for more clues since it aired in the fall of 2016. Now, viewers have a few more answers about what they can expect in the upcoming season, which was announced to return April 22.

In the preview, a calm, serene scene is presented, promising “a beautiful world” as horses run through the countryside.

“We built this world together, a world where dreams come true. A world where you can be free,” Dolores narrates, before suggesting, “This world is a lie. This world deserves to die because this is your world. We’ve lived by your rules long enough. We can save this world, we can burn it to the ground and from the ashes build a new world: our world,” alongside scenes from the new season.

The release of an official trailer for season two marks the first time HBO has created a Super Bowl ad in 20 years. The network has only shown a commercial during the football event twice before, and those promoted the channel.

Westworld” fanatics were shown a teaser clip at Comic-Con last year, but the Super Bowl LII video arrives after filming for the season wrapped.

The series was co-created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, and Ed Harris.

Watch the trailer above.

More Film

  • Sean 'P. Diddy' CombsSuper Bowl LII,

    Super Bowl: Stars Show Off at the Big Game Via Social Media

    HBO premiered a full-length trailer for Season 2 of its hit series “Westworld” during Super Bowl LII, and revealed the premiere date of the much anticipated second season. The series, which combines science fiction, westerns, and thrills, has kept fans dissecting episodes and searching for more clues since it aired in the fall of 2016. […]

  • Watch 'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer (Super

    New 'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Premieres During Super Bowl

    HBO premiered a full-length trailer for Season 2 of its hit series “Westworld” during Super Bowl LII, and revealed the premiere date of the much anticipated second season. The series, which combines science fiction, westerns, and thrills, has kept fans dissecting episodes and searching for more clues since it aired in the fall of 2016. […]

  • Thandie Newton Westworld

    'Westworld’ Season 2 Gets Eerie Trailer, Premiere Date During Super Bowl

    HBO premiered a full-length trailer for Season 2 of its hit series “Westworld” during Super Bowl LII, and revealed the premiere date of the much anticipated second season. The series, which combines science fiction, westerns, and thrills, has kept fans dissecting episodes and searching for more clues since it aired in the fall of 2016. […]

  • China Box Office: Aamir Khan's 'Secret

    China Box Office: Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' Wins Quiet Weekend

    HBO premiered a full-length trailer for Season 2 of its hit series “Westworld” during Super Bowl LII, and revealed the premiere date of the much anticipated second season. The series, which combines science fiction, westerns, and thrills, has kept fans dissecting episodes and searching for more clues since it aired in the fall of 2016. […]

  • Tatum Hall and Dominque Fishback appear

    Film Review: 'Night Comes On'

    HBO premiered a full-length trailer for Season 2 of its hit series “Westworld” during Super Bowl LII, and revealed the premiere date of the much anticipated second season. The series, which combines science fiction, westerns, and thrills, has kept fans dissecting episodes and searching for more clues since it aired in the fall of 2016. […]

  • 'Cloverfield Paradox' Debuts New Trailer, Will

    'The Cloverfield Paradox' Drops New Trailer, Will Stream on Netflix After Super Bowl

    HBO premiered a full-length trailer for Season 2 of its hit series “Westworld” during Super Bowl LII, and revealed the premiere date of the much anticipated second season. The series, which combines science fiction, westerns, and thrills, has kept fans dissecting episodes and searching for more clues since it aired in the fall of 2016. […]

  • 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Trailer Debuts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Trailer Premieres During Super Bowl (Watch)

    HBO premiered a full-length trailer for Season 2 of its hit series “Westworld” during Super Bowl LII, and revealed the premiere date of the much anticipated second season. The series, which combines science fiction, westerns, and thrills, has kept fans dissecting episodes and searching for more clues since it aired in the fall of 2016. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad