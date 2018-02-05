‘Westworld’ Season 2 Gets Eerie Trailer, Premiere Date During Super Bowl

HBO premiered a full-length trailer for Season 2 of its hit series “Westworld” during Super Bowl LII, and revealed the premiere date of the much anticipated second season.

The series, which combines science fiction, westerns, and thrills, has kept fans dissecting episodes and searching for more clues since it aired in the fall of 2016. Now, viewers have a few more answers about what they can expect in the upcoming season, which was announced to return April 22.

In the preview, a calm, serene scene is presented, promising “a beautiful world” as horses run through the countryside.

“We built this world together, a world where dreams come true. A world where you can be free,” Dolores narrates, before suggesting, “This world is a lie. This world deserves to die because this is your world. We’ve lived by your rules long enough. We can save this world, we can burn it to the ground and from the ashes build a new world: our world,” alongside scenes from the new season.

The release of an official trailer for season two marks the first time HBO has created a Super Bowl ad in 20 years. The network has only shown a commercial during the football event twice before, and those promoted the channel.

“Westworld” fanatics were shown a teaser clip at Comic-Con last year, but the Super Bowl LII video arrives after filming for the season wrapped.

The series was co-created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, and Ed Harris.

Watch the trailer above.