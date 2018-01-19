Wes Ball, Gotham Group Developing Suburban Horror Film ‘The Chrysalis’

Wes Ball’s Oddball Productions and the Gotham Group are teaming up on a movie project based on Brendan Deneen’s horror novel “The Chrysalis.”

The novel centers on a twentysomething couple who are forced out of New York City and buy an old house in the suburbs, where the husband gets a big-bucks corporate job and the pregnant wife opens a small gym catering to moms-to-be. They make friends despite their worries about becoming boring suburbanites. But they also discover something growing in the basement, which begins to slowly destroy their lives.

The novel, which will be published in September, is described as “The Shining” meets “Alien.” Deneen has written “The Ninth Circle,” “Mortimer The Lazy Bird” and a variety of “Flash Gordon” titles.

No decision has been made on cast or a director.

Ball and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein have teamed on each installment of the “Maze Runner” franchise, based on the dystopian science-fiction book trilogy written by James Dashner. The third film, “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” stars Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario and opens Jan. 26. Ball has directed all three movie in the “Maze Runner” trilogy. He served as a producer on the last two, along with Goldsmith-Vein, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and Lee Stollman.