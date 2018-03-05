You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong and Chris Parnell Join ‘Goosebumps 2’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong, and Chris Parnell are joining the ensemble of “Goosebumps 2,” sources tell Variety.

They join the previously announced cast of Madison Iseman, Ben O’Brien, Caleel Harris and Jeremy Ray Taylor, who are set to star.

Ari Sandel is developing the project, which is one of multiple iterations based on the dozens of books in the series that the studio is developing.

Neal H. Moritz of Original Film and Deborah Forte of Silvertongue Films are producing.

R.L. Stine’s book series has sold over 350 million copies worldwide and inspired the studio to make a movie following the books’ author, played by Jack Black, and what happens after his stories begin to become a reality in a small town. 2015’s “Goosebumps” went on to gross $150 million worldwide.

Plot details are currently unknown, but are expected to focus on iconic characters and storylines featured in the “Goosebumps” series. The pic is set to bow on Oct. 12.

Best known for her role as one the members of the wild bridal party in “Bridesmaids,” McLendon-Covey currently stars on the hit ABC series “The Goldbergs.” She recently finished filming John Butler’s “Papi Chulo.” She is repped by manager Gladys Gonzalez, her attorney David Krintzman, and UTA.

Jeong credits include “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ride Along 2”, “Pain & Gain” and NBC’s comedy “Community.” He is repped by Aligned Entertainment, ICM Partners, and Chad Christopher at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher SGSBC.

