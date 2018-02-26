Vampire Movie ‘We Are All Monsters Here’ in the Works

“Big Bad Wolves” writer-directors Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado will adapt the modern-day vampire thriller “We Are All Monsters Here” for Crystal City Entertainment.

Keshales and Papushado will write the script and direct. Crystal City’s Jonathan Rubenstein and Ari Daniel Pinchot will produce, with Kelley Armstrong attached to executive produce.

The project is based on an original short story by Armstrong, the creator of the Syfy series “Bitten.” “We Are All Monsters Here” follows a collegiate woman who survives the breakout of a vampire virus that only reveals itself at night. With no family to turn to, she is forced to befriend a young girl infected by the virus, and the two women set out on a unique road trip of survival.

Crystal City Entertainment’s upcoming slate includes “The Willie Davis Story,” set up at Sony Pictures with Gulfstream producing; “Van Cliburn,” starring Ansel Elgort from Temple Hill; and “Zelda,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, with Ron Howard directing and Brian Oliver producing. Previous Crystal City films include the Weinstein Company’s “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” and Columbia’s “The Ides of March,” directed by George Clooney.

Revenge drama “Big Bad Wolves” received Quentin Tarantino’s endorsement as the top film of 2013.

The deal was negotiated by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson on behalf of Keshales and Papushado, and with Robert Garson of GS2 Law for Crystal City. Keshales and Papushado are repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.