How to Watch the 2018 Spirit Awards Online

Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will return to host the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards Saturday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Indie lovers can stream the 33rd annual show starting at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on the IFC website with a cable login. The Film Independent Spirit Awards page on Facebook Watch will also air the ceremony simultaneously. The live Facebook coverage includes interviews from the Spirit Awards blue carpet, as well as arrival highlights on Facebook and Instagram throughout the day.

During the commercial breaks, interviews will be shown from the venue’s bathroom backstage, and fans can comment and interact with the stars.

Viewers can watch the opening monologue, acceptance speeches, interviews, and other exclusive highlights on the Film Independent YouTube channel. The Film Independent social media platforms will also post updates about the ceremony.

Some of the expected attendees include Chadwick Boseman, Ava DuVernay, Kumail Nanjiani, and Margot Robbie. Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” leads the nominations with six, including best director, best actor for Timothée Chalamet, and best supporting actor for Armie Hammer. Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” follows with five noms, including best feature, best director, and best screenplay.

Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Salma Hayek (“Beatriz at Dinner”), and Robert Pattinson (“Good Time”) are among the other acting nominees.

The Spirit Award nominations are cast by an anonymous voting committee, and then the winners are chosen by Film Independent’s 6,200 members. Here’s the full list of nominees. Check back for updates and the list of winners.