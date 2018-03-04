How to Watch the 2018 Oscars Online

After a unforgettable best picture reveal last year, the 90th Academy Awards returns with host Jimmy Kimmel on March 4.

ABC will begin red carpet coverage at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, and the ceremony begins with the late show host at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Oscar fans can stream the ceremony on abc.com or with the ABC app. The app is available on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. Viewers who have a cable provider can access the “live TV” options on the ABC app and abc.com.

The live stream is available in Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco. DirecTV customers in specific markets can also stream the event.

The Academy’s Facebook page will also go live with backstage footage during the broadcast. Sofia Carson, Ben Lyons, and Wesam Keesh will keep viewers updated with behind-the-scenes tidbits.

Some frontrunners in the top categories are Guillermo del Toro for best director for “The Shape of Water,” Gary Oldman for best actor in “Darkest Hour,” and Frances McDormand for best actress in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Each walked away with awards at this year’s Golden Globes.

Ryan Seacrest is set to return to E! for his “Live From the Red Carpet” report with Giuliana Rancic, despite controversy over recent new details regarding sexual harassment allegations published by Variety.

With the recent #MeToo revelations, Time’s Up movement, and March for Our Lives gun-control rally, Kimmel will undoubtedly include political commentary during the show. Visit variety.com for coverage and updates on the red carpet, ceremony, and after-parties.