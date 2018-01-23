How to Watch 2018 Oscar Nominations Live Online

Film’s biggest night is almost here, and for those looking to get an early jump on the Oscars, nominations will be live-streamed on Tuesday starting at 5:22 a.m. PT/8:22 a.m. ET. All 24 categories will be announced in a two-part live presentation, streamed on the Oscars YouTube page and in the video above. The global live stream can be viewed on Oscar.com and Oscar.org as well.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will host the nomination ceremony, along with special guests Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Rosario Dawson, Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson, and Michelle Yeoh, from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The nominations will begin with the categories cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects.

At 5:38 a.m. PT/ 8:38 a.m. ET, the nominees will be announced for actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role, actress in a leading role, actress in a supporting role, animated feature film, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, foreign language film, original song, best picture, adapted screenplay, and original screenplay. This second half of the presentation will be aired live on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The 90th Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time, following last year’s best picture flub — will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Take a look at our final predictions and check back for the full list of 2018 Oscar nominations.