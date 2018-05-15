Warner Bros. Exec Veronika Kwan Vandenberg to Depart Amid Major Shakeup

Veteran Warner Bros. executive Veronika Kwan Vandenberg will be leaving the studio after nearly 30 years, leaving by the end of the year, the studio said Monday.

The studio also announced other executive changes in a memo on Monday, including the naming of Jim Wuthrich as president of Warner Bros. worldwide home entertainment and games. Wuthrich will report to Sanders.

Warner Bros. also announced that Tom Molter will now head its international distribution operation. Additionally, Jim Gewert will now serve as executive vice president for worldwide finance and operations for Warner Bros. home entertainment and theatrical marketing and distribution.

David Brander, executive vice president of worldwide marketing and international distribution, will be retiring after 36 years with the company.

Since 2000, Vandenberg has served as president of international distribution and growth initiatives for Warner Bros. Pictures, with oversight of the studio’s international theatrical distribution, the China theatrical growth strategy and other theatrical business development.

In a memo to colleagues, Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing for the Warner Bros. pictures group and home entertainment, and Ron Sanders, president of worldwide theatrical distribution and home entertainment, said Vandenberg “has played an invaluable role in establishing Warner Bros. as a leader in the international film marketplace.”

Related Hulu's Interactive Ad Lets Viewers Buy Movie Tickets With a Remote Control Home Entertainment Leader Wuthrich Aims to Increase User Base of Digital Consumers

Vandenberg will serve in an advisory role to Sanders before she leaves the studio to spend more time with her family, according to the memo. She joined Warner Bros. in 1990, rising through the ranks to become one of the youngest presidents at the studio.

“Veronika has led our international film distribution division since 2000, and Warner Bros. could not have had a better representative in the global marketplace,” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. “She’s highly regarded, well-liked and recognized as a great partner by filmmakers, exhibitors and her peers. Her deep knowledge of the business, the international markets and her longstanding relationships have helped us achieve great results. As a China specialist, Veronika was tremendously helpful in shaping our theatrical vision in that complex market. We thank her for everything she’s done for the Studio and look forward to working with her through this transition.”