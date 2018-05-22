Warner Bros. Teams With Ron Howard’s Imagine, Animal Logic on Family Films

Warner Bros. has formed a five-year partnership with Imagine Entertainment and Animal Logic Group to co-produce and co-finance animated and hybrid family films.

The companies made the joint announcement Tuesday. They will share a development fund, with financing, production responsibilities and company credit being determined on a picture-by-picture basis. All films produced under this partnership will be distributed globally by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Imagine is headed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. Howard’s most recent directing credit is “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which opens worldwide this weekend. Imagine produced Universal’s family film “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” in 2000 and the “Curious George” TV series.

Animal Logic teamed with Warner Bros. for “Happy Feet,” “The LEGO Movie,” “The LEGO Batman Movie” and the upcoming “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.” It also produced the Sony Pictures release “Peter Rabbit.”

“This new partnership brings together an innovative slate of family films being developed by Animal Logic and the incredibly talented team at Imagine, with 20 years of highly successful collaboration between Animal Logic and Warner Bros,” said Animal Logic CEO Zareh Nalbandian. “I know that the calibre of talent and experience we will tap between Imagine, Animal Logic and Warner Bros. will ensure that we continue to bring fun, emotional and inventive animated and hybrid movies to family audiences around the world.”

The news was first reported by Deadline.

