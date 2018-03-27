Warner Bros. Offers First Look at Flintstones’ Bedrock at Abu Dhabi Theme Park

Warner Bros. has unveiled two new immersive lands — The Flintstones’ Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch — for its Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park.

The company gave a first look at the two new areas Tuesday, a month after unveiling the Metropolis and Gotham City areas as part of the six zones of the upcoming Yas Island theme park. Both these zones are inspired by animated characters from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera, including Fred Flintstone, Barney Rubble, Marvin the Martian, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, and George Jetson.

Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch will include four rides and two themed restaurants inspired by the cartoon series, “The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons.” The prehistoric land will The Flintstones Bedrock River Adventure while Dynamite Gulch will feature the Wile E. Coyote-Road Runner themed roller coaster Fast and Furry-ous, The Jetsons Cosmic Orbiter, and Marvin The Martian Crater Crashers.

“We’re incredibly delighted to bring iconic animated characters to life through none other than the park’s very own Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch,” general manager Mark Gsellman said.

“The characters in these lands have fascinated fans of every age for decades, and it will be a dream come true for many of our guests to walk the streets they know and love,” he added. “From Bedrock’s picturesque rocky landscape, featuring towering plants, a landmark river and a waterfall, to Dynamite Gulch’s life like rustic desert — this section of the park is guaranteed to be a charming, heart-warming and fun-filled retreat for the whole family.”

Building indoor theme parks is part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to step up competition with nearby Dubai as a playground and tourist destination. Both these United Arab Emirates cities are enjoying strong tourism growth, though Dubai still leads the way.

Dubai theme parks comprise the recently-opened IMG Worlds of Adventure touted as the world’s largest indoor family entertainment venue, as well as the even larger adjacent Worlds of Legends theme park expected to open in 2019 that will include 12 Nickelodeon-branded rides inspired by properties such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Then there are also Legoland Dubai, Motiongate Dubai, and Bollywood Parks Dubai which are all part of the Dubai Parks & Resorts complex spread across 30.6 million square feet.