Veteran Warner Bros. Exec Juli Goodwin to Exit Studio

After a long career shepherding some of the studio’s most successful film releases, Warner Bros. Pictures’ exec VP of domestic publicity, Juli Goodwin, is exiting her position.

“Warner Bros. Pictures has been privileged to have Juli at the helm of our domestic publicity operation for so many years,” said worldwide marketing president Blair Rich. “She’s a dynamic and talented executive who has worked on some of the Studio’s most successful achievements, and I’ve been fortunate to learn from and work alongside her for many years. While I’m sad to see her go, I join everyone at the company in wishing her well and thanking her for an incredible career here.”

Under her leadership at WB, the domestic publicity team helped to secure Academy Award best picture wins for “Argo” and “Million Dollar Baby,” as well as a number of other nominations for the top prize, including for this year’s “Dunkirk.” She worked closely with a broad range of filmmakers on successful campaigns for films including “The Matrix” trilogy, “Mystic River,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception,” “Letters from Iwo Jima,” “Gravity,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “American Sniper,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Suicide Squad,” “Sully,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Wonder Woman.”

“It has been my honor to work at this studio, and with some of the most talented publicity and marketing professionals in the business,” Goodwin said. “I have had the pleasure of working with some incredible filmmakers over the years on films that I have loved, and I am forever grateful for that opportunity. But, after nearly 18 years, it’s time for a new challenge.”