Warner Bros. Offers First Look at Abu Dhabi Indoor Theme Park

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the 1.65 million-square-foot indoor theme park set to debut this summer, has offered a look at two of its six themed lands, Metropolis and Cartoon Junction.

The facility on Yas Island will offer a total of 29 rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and live entertainment across six lands including Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, and Warner Bros. Plaza.

Metropolis will be a Manhattan-like skyscraper city protected from villains by DC superheroes like Superman and other members of the Justice League including Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Green Lantern, Cyborg and The Flash, in addition to the Teen Titans.

The Daily Planet will be home to Superman 360, an attraction that features the Man of Steel in a battle of good versus evil. Justice League: Warworld Attacks is a dark ride with immersive media and special effects. Other attractions featured within Metropolis include Green Lantern: Galactic Odyssey, a 4D “flying theatre” experience, and the Teen Titans Training Academy, a multi-level play area featuring a zipline. Restaurants will include Ace O’ Clubs and Bibbo Bibbowski’s quick service restaurant.

“With the park well on track to open its doors to the public within mere months, we are incredibly excited to share our story with audiences around the world, and will be announcing the exact opening date very soon.” Mark Gsellman, the park’s general manager, said.

Cartoon Junction will feature characters and animated stories from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera such as Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Sylvester, Tasmanian Devil (Taz), Pepé Le Pew, and Elmer Fudd. Rides include Tom and Jerry Swiss Cheese Spin, Scooby-Doo The Museum of Mysteries, the Ani-Mayhem, Meet Bugs! (and Daffy), and Cartoon Junction Carousel. Cartoon Junction will include the ACME Company Store; C.J. Mercantile; Hare Salon, which celebrates Bugs Bunny’s disguises; and Fudd Hardware.

The man-made Yas Island is also home to the Ferrari World, the first Ferrari-branded theme park in the world boasting the word’s fastest roller coaster. Plans are also underway for the massive marine life theme park SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which will be the first SeaWorld outside the U.S., to open on the island in 2022.