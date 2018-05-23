Warner Bros. Re-Signs ‘It,’ ‘Lego Movie,’ ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Producer Dan Lin

Warner Bros. Pictures Group has renewed its first-look film deal with key producer Dan Lin, who has collaborated with the studio on the “It,” “Lego,” and “Sherlock Holmes” movies.

The Warner Bros. deal, announced Wednesday, continues a decade-long partnership. Lin has changed the name of his production company Lin Pictures to Rideback, which relaunched earlier this year as a next-generation production company focused on filmmaker collaboration.

“Dan’s a great producer and a great partner,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “He’s got an intuitive sense of what will work on screen and the ability to pull together the right talent and resources to build franchise movies. This relationship has already been wildly successful, and I can’t wait to see where it goes next.”

Lin joined Warner Bros. as an executive in 1999 and oversaw production of Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed,” which won the best picture Academy Award in 2007. His films through Lin Pictures have brought in more than $3 billion at the worldwide box office. He teamed with Roy Lee and Phil Lord & Chris Miller on the “Lego” movies; with Team Downey, Joel Silver, and Lionel Wigram on the “Sherlock Holmes” franchise; and with Lee, Barbara Muschietti, and Seth Grahame-Smith & David Katzenberg on “It.”

The first-look deal also coincides with the formal opening of Rideback Ranch, located in Los Angeles’ Filipinotown and home to Warner Animation Group’s “Lego” production team; Lord and Miller’s Lord Miller, David Ayer and Chris Long’s new Cedar Park Entertainment, and “Lego” animator Animal Logic.

“I’m excited to continue my long and productive relationship with Warner Bros. as my company transitions to a new model and purpose,” Lin said. “In the face of unprecedented disruption, I wanted to create a new kind of production company that could act as a community in service of creativity, not just a content supplier.”

“Rideback is a term from the Old West that refers to helping a fallen rider back on their horse,” he continued. “We want to be a place for writers, directors and other artists to collaborate and benefit from the support of their peers. We’re opening the door to a broader mix of voices and stories, to help us take risks, push boundaries and explore new ideas.”

Rideback is currently producing “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” as well as the sequel to “It” for New Line Cinema. Rideback is also developing “Lethal Weapon 5,” with Richard Donner directing for Warner Bros. Pictures. Rideback produces, through Warner Bros. Television, the “Lethal Weapon” series on Fox.