‘Cat in the Hat’ Movie in Works From Warner Bros., Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Warner Animation Group, the animated film production arm of Warner Bros. Pictures, has formed a creative partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P., to produce multiple feature films based on the iconic characters and stories created by Theodor Seuss Geisel aka Dr. Seuss.

The first feature to be produced under the deal will be a fully animated version of the children’s classic “The Cat in the Hat.”

“Our Pictures Group is home to some of the world’s most popular film franchises, and we’re honored to add Dr. Seuss titles to that roster,” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said. “With Warner Animation Group, we’ve really revitalized our feature animation activities, and this partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises will continue our move into world-class, wide-appeal animated fare.”

The primary focus of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. is to protect the integrity of the Dr. Seuss books while expanding beyond books into ancillary areas.

“For generations, Dr. Seuss has entertained and delighted children and adults alike with his whimsical tales,” Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said. “Our partnership with Warner Animation Group continues those efforts by reimagining the beloved characters and stories for theater-going audiences, while keeping the integrity of Dr. Seuss’s vision intact.”

Allison Abbate, executive VP of Warner Animation Group, will manage the DSE partnership on behalf of the studio. WAG is currently in the process of assembling a team of writers, producers, and directors for the Seuss projects.

“I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work on films based on Dr. Seuss’ wildly creative and iconic works,” Abbate said. “Everybody knows and loves these characters, and the fun part of making these films will be staying true to the Seuss sensibilities while finding a dynamic cinematic expression of their beloved stories. We can’t wait to get started.”

ICM Partners reps the Dr. Seuss estate.

