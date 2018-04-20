Film News Roundup: Virginia Madsen, Valeria Cotto to Star in Supernatural Thriller ‘Sarah’

In today’s film news, Virginia Madsen takes on a supernatural thriller; Jason Wiles, Michael Beach, Lonnie Chavis, and Ryan Merriman star in “Sunny Daze”; and FilmNation takes sales rights to Almodovar’s latest.

CASTINGS

Virginia Madsen and “The Florida Project” star Valeria Cotto will star in the independent supernatural movie “Sarah” with shooting starting in Los Angeles in May.

Tallulah Evans will play the titular role as Sarah. Rachel Crow (“Bumble Bee”), Spencer List, Malaak Hattab, and Daniel Pinder have also been cast. The project centers on a teen harboring a dark secret as she visits her relatives for the summer. Madsen will be playing an occultist in the film.

The screenplay was written by Alexander Garcia, who will also be directing and producing under his Multi-Valence productions banner alongside producing partner Anne Stimac with Stuart Arbury. Shaeda Moghaddam is executive producing.

Madsen received an Academy Award nomination in the best supporting actress category for “Sideways.” She starred in “1985,” which premiered at SXSW last month, as the mother of Cory Michael Smith’s character.

Related Kids From 'The Florida Project' Talk About the Shoot — and the Importance of Ice Cream 'Florida Project' Breakout Valeria Cotto to Star in Fantasy Film 'Libby's Dreams' (EXCLUSIVE)

Cotto debuted in “The Florida Project” as Jancy, the best friend of Brooklynn Prince’s precocious six-year-old Moonee. The movie, directed by Sean Baker, is set during the summer in a community of extended-stay motels near Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. She’s also been attached to star in the independent fantasy film “Libby’s Dreams,” with Alexander Garcia producing and directing.

Madsen is represented by UTA and Untitled.

**********

Jason Wiles, Michael Beach, Lonnie Chavis, and Ryan Merriman will star in the drama “Sunny Daze,” with shooting starting in Los Angeles in May.

Wiles is directing from his own script about the life-altering friendship formed when his character and an 11-year-old (Chavis) grow a strong bond as they grieve over the passing of the boy’s father.

Wiles and Stephen Peace are producing “Sunny Daze,” which will be the first project under their newly formed banner Sunny Daze Studios. Other producers are Michael O’Shea Jr., Mandy June Turpin, and Christian Briggs. Also joining the cast are Jesse Margolis, Asenneth Del Toro, and Austin Channing Wiles.

Wiles is represented by LINK Entertainment; Beach is represented by Global Artists Agency; Merriman is represented by Untitled Entertainment; Chavis is represented by Randy James Management and Eris Talent Agency; Del Toro is represented by Aperture Talent; and Margolis is represented by Link Entertainment.

CANNES SALES

FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales on Pedro Almodovar’s latest feature, “Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory)” and will debut the project to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Production is scheduled to begin this July. FilmNation also handled international sales on Almodovar’s “Julieta,” “The Skin I Live In,” and “I’m So Excited!”

Antonio Banderas stars in the lead role and Penelope Cruz is in a supporting role. Cruz previously won the best actress award in Cannes for her role in “Volver.” Julieta Serrano also co-stars with Spanish actor Asier Etxeandia. This will be the director’s 21st feature film.

Banderas portrays a film director in his decline as he revisits people from his past, both in person and in memory. The news was first reported by Screen.