‘Mudbound’ Writer Virgil Williams to Adapt Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal for Jordan’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Virgil Williams
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sony has hired Oscar-nominated writer Virgil Williams to adapt Dana Canedy’s “A Journal for Jordan” into a film.

Todd Black from Escape Artists is producing with Denzel Washington. Washington is expected to direct the movie as well.

“A Journal for Jordan” tells the true story of Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Canedy’s love affair with First Sgt. Charles Monroe King. King kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son Jordan while deployed overseas. He began writing the diary, which grew to 200 pages, in 2005 and was killed in Iraq by a roadside bomb in 2006, when Jordan was just seven months old.

“A Journal for Jordan,” published in 2008, is both a mother’s letter to her son about the father he lost before he could even speak, and a father’s advice and prayers for the son he will never know. It also follows Canedy and King’s relationship.

Williams and director Dee Rees received an Academy Award nomination for “Mudbound” in the best adapted screenplay category. They were also nominated for a Writers Guild Award and a USC Scripter Award.

Williams has extensive TV credits on “Criminal Minds,” “ER,” and “24.” He is repped by CAA, manager Craig Brody, and lawyers Eric Sherman and P.J. Shapiro of Ziffren Brittenham.

