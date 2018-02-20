Viola Davis to Star in Amazon Film ‘Troupe Zero’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Viola Davis is attached to star in Amazon Studios film “Troupe Zero,” sources tell Variety.

Duo Bert & Bertie are also attached to direct “Troupe Zero” for Amazon from a script by Lucy Alibar, with Todd Black producing. The duo has credits in film, animation, documentaries, video games, and commercials and is repped by Verve and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Amazon Studios is also financing the pic. It hasn’t yet been decided when the film will shoot, given Davis’ busy schedule.

Davis has scored success in both TV and film in recent years, winning an Emmy and SAG Award for her starring role in ABC’s hit “How to Get Away With Murder,” and nabbing an Oscar in 2016 for “Fences.”

Davis has also become a heavy-hitter behind the scenes with her production company JuVee Productions, which she co-created with her husband, Julius Tennon. The company is currently developing a handful of films, including a movie adaptation of Rachel Lloyd’s critically acclaimed novel “Girl’s Like Us.”

Along with “How to Get Away With Murder,” which returns after the Olympics with its highly anticipated crossover with “Scandal,” Davis can be seen next in the Steve McQueen thriller “Widows.” The movie is McQueen’s first since “12 Years a Slave” and also stars Cynthia Erivo and Elizabeth Debicki.

She is repped by CAA.