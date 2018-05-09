Vince Vaughn Joins Kristen Stewart in ‘Against All Enemies’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vince Vaughn arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles89th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Vince Vaughn has come on board the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg.

International sales have launched at the Cannes Film Festival through Memento Films International. UTA is repping U.S. rights.

Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing from a script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

The story centers on attempts by the FBI to discredit Seberg through its Cointelpro program in retaliation for her support of the Black Panther Party. Those efforts included creating a false story in 1970 that the child Seberg was carrying was not fathered by her husband, but by a member of the Black Panther Party.

Vaughn will play Carl Kowalski, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation. Mackie will portray a civil rights activist, and O’Connell has been cast as an FBI agent assigned to surveil the actress.

Seberg acted in dozens of films including “Saint Joan,” “Bonjour Tristesse,” “Breathless,” and “The Mouse That Roared.” She died in 1979 in France, with authorities ruling her death a suicide.

Producers are Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik, alongside Kate Garwood, Stephen Hopkins and Bradley Pilz. Phreaker Films is producing and financing. Shooting is expected to start in June in Los Angeles.

Vaughn starred in “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” and “Dragged Across Concrete” alongside Mel Gibson. He is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. The news was first reported by Deadline.

More Film

  • Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz al

    Saudi Arabia: Will Film Business' Next Big Hope Pan Out?

    Vince Vaughn has come on board the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg. International sales have launched at the Cannes Film Festival through Memento Films International. UTA is repping U.S. rights. Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing […]

  • Cannes: Belén Rueda Chiller ‘You Shall

    Cannes: Belén Rueda Chiller ‘You Shall Not Sleep’ Racks Up New Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vince Vaughn has come on board the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg. International sales have launched at the Cannes Film Festival through Memento Films International. UTA is repping U.S. rights. Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing […]

  • MK2 Launches Promising New Talents Cannes

    MK2 Launches Promising New Talents at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vince Vaughn has come on board the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg. International sales have launched at the Cannes Film Festival through Memento Films International. UTA is repping U.S. rights. Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing […]

  • Adrian GrenierFragrance Foundation Awards, New York,

    'Entourage' Star Adrian Grenier Boards 'Youth Unstoppable' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vince Vaughn has come on board the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg. International sales have launched at the Cannes Film Festival through Memento Films International. UTA is repping U.S. rights. Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing […]

  • Russia's Riki Teams With U.S.'s Baboon

    Russia's Riki Teams With U.S.'s Baboon, 3 Beep on Animated Movie 'My Friend Finnick' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vince Vaughn has come on board the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg. International sales have launched at the Cannes Film Festival through Memento Films International. UTA is repping U.S. rights. Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing […]

  • Happy EndingDirected by Hella JoofProduced by

    Cannes: M-Appeal Boards Hella Joof's Comedy 'Happy Ending' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vince Vaughn has come on board the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg. International sales have launched at the Cannes Film Festival through Memento Films International. UTA is repping U.S. rights. Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing […]

  • Gary Cole Kathy Baker

    Gary Cole, Kathy Baker Join Milo Ventimiglia Drama 'The Art of Racing in the Rain'

    Vince Vaughn has come on board the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg. International sales have launched at the Cannes Film Festival through Memento Films International. UTA is repping U.S. rights. Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad