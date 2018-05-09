Vince Vaughn Joins Kristen Stewart in ‘Against All Enemies’

Vince Vaughn has come on board the independent political thriller “Against All Enemies,” starring Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg.

International sales have launched at the Cannes Film Festival through Memento Films International. UTA is repping U.S. rights.

Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz and Colm Meaney are also starring. Benedict Andrews is directing from a script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

The story centers on attempts by the FBI to discredit Seberg through its Cointelpro program in retaliation for her support of the Black Panther Party. Those efforts included creating a false story in 1970 that the child Seberg was carrying was not fathered by her husband, but by a member of the Black Panther Party.

Vaughn will play Carl Kowalski, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation. Mackie will portray a civil rights activist, and O’Connell has been cast as an FBI agent assigned to surveil the actress.

Seberg acted in dozens of films including “Saint Joan,” “Bonjour Tristesse,” “Breathless,” and “The Mouse That Roared.” She died in 1979 in France, with authorities ruling her death a suicide.

Producers are Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik, alongside Kate Garwood, Stephen Hopkins and Bradley Pilz. Phreaker Films is producing and financing. Shooting is expected to start in June in Los Angeles.

Vaughn starred in “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” and “Dragged Across Concrete” alongside Mel Gibson. He is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. The news was first reported by Deadline.