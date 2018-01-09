You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Vin Diesel in Early Talks to Join ‘Bloodshot’ at Sony

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vin Diesel Bloodshot
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX Shutterstock

In today’s film news round-up, Vin Diesel is eyeing “Bloodshot,” Matt Lauria joins “Shaft,” and Jonathan Fernandez nabs a hosting gig.

CASTINGS

Vin Diesel is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Bloodshot” science-fiction movie project, based on the Valiant comic character.

“Bloodshot” would be produced by Neal Moritz through his Original Films alongside Valiant’s Dinesh Shamdasani. Moritz is a producer on Diesel’s signature “Fast and Furious” franchise. Dave Wilson is attached to direct and Eric Heisserer (“Arrival”) is writing the screenplay.

“Bloodshot,” first published in 1992, centers on a mortally wounded soldier with powers of regeneration and meta-morphing made possible through nano-machines in his bloodstream. “Bloodshot” was created by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton in 1992.

Diesel is attached to star in the next three “Fast and Furious” films, scheduled for 2019, 2020, and 2021. He has also been part of the Riddick and “xXx” Xander Cage action franchises. The news was first reported by the Wrap.

*****

Matt Lauria has joined the cast of New Line’s “Shaft” opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Richard Roundtree.

Related

Tim Story is directing from a script by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. John Davis and Barris and producing with Marc Fischer and Ira Napoliello exec producing.

The story involves a nerdy FBI agent who launches his own investigation into a friend’s death, reluctantly enlisting help from his estranged father — the legendary John Shaft. “Shaft” has a US release date of June 14, 2019.

Lauria’s credits include “Kingdom,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “Parenthood.”

HOSTING

Comedian Johnathan Fernandez will host the 22nd annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards on Jan. 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

Fernandez is a series regular on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” currently in its second season. He can also be seen on CBS’s “Bull and Adam Ruins Everything” and was a regular panelist on Comedy Central’s @midnight.

The awards will honor feature films and TV shows for art direction. Honorary awards will be presented to Kathleen Kennedy, “Moana” directors Ron Clements and John Musker, IATSE president Matthew Loeb, and production designer Michael Baugh.

More Film

  • The Breakfast Club

    Deleted Scene From 'The Breakfast Club' Released Featuring Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy

    In today’s film news round-up, Vin Diesel is eyeing “Bloodshot,” Matt Lauria joins “Shaft,” and Jonathan Fernandez nabs a hosting gig. CASTINGS Vin Diesel is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Bloodshot” science-fiction movie project, based on the Valiant comic character. “Bloodshot” would be produced by Neal Moritz through his Original Films alongside Valiant’s […]

  • Vin Diesel Bloodshot

    Film News Roundup: Vin Diesel in Early Talks to Join 'Bloodshot' at Sony

    In today’s film news round-up, Vin Diesel is eyeing “Bloodshot,” Matt Lauria joins “Shaft,” and Jonathan Fernandez nabs a hosting gig. CASTINGS Vin Diesel is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Bloodshot” science-fiction movie project, based on the Valiant comic character. “Bloodshot” would be produced by Neal Moritz through his Original Films alongside Valiant’s […]

  • Katherine Langford Golden Globes

    Stars Talk Time's Up, #WhyWeWearBlack at Golden Globes

    In today’s film news round-up, Vin Diesel is eyeing “Bloodshot,” Matt Lauria joins “Shaft,” and Jonathan Fernandez nabs a hosting gig. CASTINGS Vin Diesel is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Bloodshot” science-fiction movie project, based on the Valiant comic character. “Bloodshot” would be produced by Neal Moritz through his Original Films alongside Valiant’s […]

  • 10 Best Moments for Women at

    10 Best Moments for Women at the Golden Globes

    In today’s film news round-up, Vin Diesel is eyeing “Bloodshot,” Matt Lauria joins “Shaft,” and Jonathan Fernandez nabs a hosting gig. CASTINGS Vin Diesel is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Bloodshot” science-fiction movie project, based on the Valiant comic character. “Bloodshot” would be produced by Neal Moritz through his Original Films alongside Valiant’s […]

  • Golden Globes Timeline

    Inside the Glamorous Golden Globes After-Parties

    In today’s film news round-up, Vin Diesel is eyeing “Bloodshot,” Matt Lauria joins “Shaft,” and Jonathan Fernandez nabs a hosting gig. CASTINGS Vin Diesel is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Bloodshot” science-fiction movie project, based on the Valiant comic character. “Bloodshot” would be produced by Neal Moritz through his Original Films alongside Valiant’s […]

  • Fandango Logo

    Ticket Service Fandango Adding Google Pay as Digital Payment Option

    In today’s film news round-up, Vin Diesel is eyeing “Bloodshot,” Matt Lauria joins “Shaft,” and Jonathan Fernandez nabs a hosting gig. CASTINGS Vin Diesel is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Bloodshot” science-fiction movie project, based on the Valiant comic character. “Bloodshot” would be produced by Neal Moritz through his Original Films alongside Valiant’s […]

  • Mark Tenser Dead Obit

    Mark Tenser, President of Crown International Pictures, Dies

    In today’s film news round-up, Vin Diesel is eyeing “Bloodshot,” Matt Lauria joins “Shaft,” and Jonathan Fernandez nabs a hosting gig. CASTINGS Vin Diesel is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Bloodshot” science-fiction movie project, based on the Valiant comic character. “Bloodshot” would be produced by Neal Moritz through his Original Films alongside Valiant’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad