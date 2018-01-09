Film News Roundup: Vin Diesel in Early Talks to Join ‘Bloodshot’ at Sony

In today’s film news round-up, Vin Diesel is eyeing “Bloodshot,” Matt Lauria joins “Shaft,” and Jonathan Fernandez nabs a hosting gig.

CASTINGS

Vin Diesel is in early talks to star in Sony’s “Bloodshot” science-fiction movie project, based on the Valiant comic character.

“Bloodshot” would be produced by Neal Moritz through his Original Films alongside Valiant’s Dinesh Shamdasani. Moritz is a producer on Diesel’s signature “Fast and Furious” franchise. Dave Wilson is attached to direct and Eric Heisserer (“Arrival”) is writing the screenplay.

“Bloodshot,” first published in 1992, centers on a mortally wounded soldier with powers of regeneration and meta-morphing made possible through nano-machines in his bloodstream. “Bloodshot” was created by Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton in 1992.

Diesel is attached to star in the next three “Fast and Furious” films, scheduled for 2019, 2020, and 2021. He has also been part of the Riddick and “xXx” Xander Cage action franchises. The news was first reported by the Wrap.

*****

Matt Lauria has joined the cast of New Line’s “Shaft” opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Richard Roundtree.

Tim Story is directing from a script by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. John Davis and Barris and producing with Marc Fischer and Ira Napoliello exec producing.

The story involves a nerdy FBI agent who launches his own investigation into a friend’s death, reluctantly enlisting help from his estranged father — the legendary John Shaft. “Shaft” has a US release date of June 14, 2019.

Lauria’s credits include “Kingdom,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “Parenthood.”

HOSTING

Comedian Johnathan Fernandez will host the 22nd annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards on Jan. 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

Fernandez is a series regular on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” currently in its second season. He can also be seen on CBS’s “Bull and Adam Ruins Everything” and was a regular panelist on Comedy Central’s @midnight.

The awards will honor feature films and TV shows for art direction. Honorary awards will be presented to Kathleen Kennedy, “Moana” directors Ron Clements and John Musker, IATSE president Matthew Loeb, and production designer Michael Baugh.