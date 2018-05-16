Vin Diesel Starring in Action-Comedy ‘Muscle’ for STX

Vin Diesel will star in and produce the action-comedy “Muscle” for STXfilms, which is aiming to make the property into a franchise.

Diesel and One Race Films’ Samantha Vincent will also serve as producers on the film, along with producers Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips who brought the project to STX.

“I’ve known Vin for more than a decade after working closely with him on the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise and I’m excited for him to return to this genre,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms. “’Muscle’ is the perfect blend of action and comedy that his millions of devoted fans around the world have come to love him for, and we believe has the potential to become his next big, signature franchise.”

STXfilms, which made the announcement Wesdnesday, did not disclose a logline, director, or writer for “Muscle.” It also did not indicate when the film would start shooting.

Diesel has starred in and produced the five highest-grossing films the “Fast” franchise for Universal. He also voices “Groot” in both “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and “Avengers: Infinity War.” He will begin shooting Sony’s “Bloodshot” this summer and then star in and produce “xXx4.”

STX’s upcoming slate includes “Peppermint,” a revenge thriller with Jennifer Garner, and “Adrift,” a survival drama with Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley, Melissa McCarthy’s comedy “The Happytime Murders,” and Mark Wahlberg’s action-thriller “Mile 22.”

Diesel is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.