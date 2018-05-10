VIEW Conference 2018 Opens Registration

By
Terry Flores

Terry's Most Recent Stories

View All

Registration is now open for VIEW Conference 2018. The conference, which spotlights the latest in computer graphics, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, will be held Oct. 22-26 in Turin, Italy.

Last year’s edition featured such speakers as John Nelson, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor for “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as nominees Joe Leteri (“War for the Planet of the Apes”) and Christopher Townsend (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”), ILMxLAB’s Vicki Dobbs Beck, “The Little Prince” director Mark Osborne, “Boss Baby” director Tom McGrath, Bonfire Studios’ Rob Pardo and VR shop Baobab Studios’ Eric Darnell and Maureen Fan.

The conference is also accepting submissions for its film competitions, the VIEW Award for animated shorts and the Italianmix Award for Italian short films, through Sept. 15.

Entries for the VIEW Award must be either 2D or 3D animated films with a running time of 30 minutes or less. Films must have been created after Jan. 1, 2016, to be eligible. An international jury made up of VIEW Conference speakers will judge the films. Winner will receive 2,000 euros.

Italianmix is open to Italian artists and can be animated, experimental or documentary films of 30 minutes or less made after Jan. 1, 2016. The winner will receive a Wacom tablet.

Visit the VIEW Conference website for more information about the competitions.

More Film

  • VIEW Conference Opens Registration for 2018

    VIEW Conference 2018 Opens Registration

    Registration is now open for VIEW Conference 2018. The conference, which spotlights the latest in computer graphics, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, will be held Oct. 22-26 in Turin, Italy. Last year’s edition featured such speakers as John Nelson, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor for “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as nominees Joe […]

  • Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie

    EOne Takes International Distribution On Hulu Doc 'Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie'

    Registration is now open for VIEW Conference 2018. The conference, which spotlights the latest in computer graphics, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, will be held Oct. 22-26 in Turin, Italy. Last year’s edition featured such speakers as John Nelson, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor for “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as nominees Joe […]

  • 'Sorry Angel' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'Sorry Angel'

    Registration is now open for VIEW Conference 2018. The conference, which spotlights the latest in computer graphics, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, will be held Oct. 22-26 in Turin, Italy. Last year’s edition featured such speakers as John Nelson, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor for “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as nominees Joe […]

  • First Sales for ‘Breaking Habits’ as

    First Sales for ‘Breaking Habits’ as Marijuana-Growing Nuns Hit Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Registration is now open for VIEW Conference 2018. The conference, which spotlights the latest in computer graphics, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, will be held Oct. 22-26 in Turin, Italy. Last year’s edition featured such speakers as John Nelson, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor for “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as nominees Joe […]

  • Cannes: Saban Takes 'Viking Destiny' for

    Terence Stamp's 'Viking Destiny' Sets Sail for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Registration is now open for VIEW Conference 2018. The conference, which spotlights the latest in computer graphics, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, will be held Oct. 22-26 in Turin, Italy. Last year’s edition featured such speakers as John Nelson, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor for “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as nominees Joe […]

  • Icelandic Locals Add Authenticity to New

    Icelandic Locals Add Authenticity to New Film From 'Rams' Director Hakonarson

    Registration is now open for VIEW Conference 2018. The conference, which spotlights the latest in computer graphics, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, will be held Oct. 22-26 in Turin, Italy. Last year’s edition featured such speakers as John Nelson, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor for “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as nominees Joe […]

  • Former Wanda Exec Jack Gao Launches

    Former Wanda Exec Jack Gao Launches Smart Cinema in China (EXCLUSIVE)

    Registration is now open for VIEW Conference 2018. The conference, which spotlights the latest in computer graphics, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, will be held Oct. 22-26 in Turin, Italy. Last year’s edition featured such speakers as John Nelson, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor for “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as nominees Joe […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad