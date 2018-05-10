VIEW Conference 2018 Opens Registration

Registration is now open for VIEW Conference 2018. The conference, which spotlights the latest in computer graphics, animation, visual effects, games, VR, AR and mixed reality, will be held Oct. 22-26 in Turin, Italy.

Last year’s edition featured such speakers as John Nelson, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor for “Blade Runner 2049,” as well as nominees Joe Leteri (“War for the Planet of the Apes”) and Christopher Townsend (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”), ILMxLAB’s Vicki Dobbs Beck, “The Little Prince” director Mark Osborne, “Boss Baby” director Tom McGrath, Bonfire Studios’ Rob Pardo and VR shop Baobab Studios’ Eric Darnell and Maureen Fan.

The conference is also accepting submissions for its film competitions, the VIEW Award for animated shorts and the Italianmix Award for Italian short films, through Sept. 15.

Entries for the VIEW Award must be either 2D or 3D animated films with a running time of 30 minutes or less. Films must have been created after Jan. 1, 2016, to be eligible. An international jury made up of VIEW Conference speakers will judge the films. Winner will receive 2,000 euros.

Italianmix is open to Italian artists and can be animated, experimental or documentary films of 30 minutes or less made after Jan. 1, 2016. The winner will receive a Wacom tablet.

Visit the VIEW Conference website for more information about the competitions.