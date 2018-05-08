Vice U.K. Brings Its First Feature Film, ‘Time to Die,’ to Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Vice Studios

Vice is bringing the first film from its U.K. studio to Cannes, introducing to buyers the new documentary “Time to Die,” which examines the underground assisted-dying movement. The film follows Dr. Nitschke, better known as “Dr. Death.”

“Time to Die” was filmed over four years and delves into the clandestine global network that illegally sources, buys, and sells assisted-dying methods. The film boasts unprecedented access to individuals seeking to end their lives and working with Nitschke, a pro-euthanasia campaigner. The feature shows his close relationship with members of his network seeking to acquire deadly drugs on the dark web.

The film comes as the island of Guernsey, a British dependency, is set to vote on whether to legalize such practices.

The documentary is co-directed by Matt Shea and Yonni Usiskin. The latter is in Cannes talking to buyers about the project. “‘Time To Die’ is an unflinching insight into our complex relationship with mortality,” he said. “We’re incredibly proud of the caliber of filmmaking coming from our U.K. team, as we remain dedicated to providing a young, energized creative voice for platforms seeking stand-out content.”

Vice’s feature-documentary output from the U.S. includes “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond,” about Jim Carrey’s portrayal of comedian Andy Kaufman in the 1999 biopic “Man on the Moon.” The U.K. studio produces content for the Viceland channel and has recently won its first third-party TV orders. It is making “The Satanic Verses: 30 Years On,” a documentary about the impact of Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel, for the BBC. It also made “Britain’s Cocaine Epidemic” for Viacom’s Channel 5.

More Film

  • 'Everybody Knows' Review: Asghar Farhadi Adopts

    Cannes Film Review: Penélope Cruz in 'Everybody Knows'

    Vice is bringing the first film from its U.K. studio to Cannes, introducing to buyers the new documentary “Time to Die,” which examines the underground assisted-dying movement. The film follows Dr. Nitschke, better known as “Dr. Death.” “Time to Die” was filmed over four years and delves into the clandestine global network that illegally sources, buys, […]

  • Stephen King Joe Hill

    Netflix Nabs Rights to Stephen King-Joe Hill's 'In the Tall Grass'

    Vice is bringing the first film from its U.K. studio to Cannes, introducing to buyers the new documentary “Time to Die,” which examines the underground assisted-dying movement. The film follows Dr. Nitschke, better known as “Dr. Death.” “Time to Die” was filmed over four years and delves into the clandestine global network that illegally sources, buys, […]

  • Vice U.K. Brings Its First Feature

    Vice U.K. Brings Its First Feature Film, 'Time to Die,' to Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vice is bringing the first film from its U.K. studio to Cannes, introducing to buyers the new documentary “Time to Die,” which examines the underground assisted-dying movement. The film follows Dr. Nitschke, better known as “Dr. Death.” “Time to Die” was filmed over four years and delves into the clandestine global network that illegally sources, buys, […]

  • Wanuri Kahiu on Banned LGBT Love

    Wanuri Kahiu on Banned LGBT Love Story 'Rafiki': 'It's Time We Had Fun'

    Vice is bringing the first film from its U.K. studio to Cannes, introducing to buyers the new documentary “Time to Die,” which examines the underground assisted-dying movement. The film follows Dr. Nitschke, better known as “Dr. Death.” “Time to Die” was filmed over four years and delves into the clandestine global network that illegally sources, buys, […]

  • Scarlett Johansson

    Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She Wore Marchesa to Met Gala

    Vice is bringing the first film from its U.K. studio to Cannes, introducing to buyers the new documentary “Time to Die,” which examines the underground assisted-dying movement. The film follows Dr. Nitschke, better known as “Dr. Death.” “Time to Die” was filmed over four years and delves into the clandestine global network that illegally sources, buys, […]

  • Luca Guadagnino

    'Suspiria' by Luca Guadagnino Set for Italian Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vice is bringing the first film from its U.K. studio to Cannes, introducing to buyers the new documentary “Time to Die,” which examines the underground assisted-dying movement. The film follows Dr. Nitschke, better known as “Dr. Death.” “Time to Die” was filmed over four years and delves into the clandestine global network that illegally sources, buys, […]

  • ON Animation Sets Hazanavicus-penned Little Jules

    Michel Hazanavicius-Penned 'Little Jules Verne' Sails With ON Animation

    Vice is bringing the first film from its U.K. studio to Cannes, introducing to buyers the new documentary “Time to Die,” which examines the underground assisted-dying movement. The film follows Dr. Nitschke, better known as “Dr. Death.” “Time to Die” was filmed over four years and delves into the clandestine global network that illegally sources, buys, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad