Vice U.K. Brings Its First Feature Film, ‘Time to Die,’ to Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice is bringing the first film from its U.K. studio to Cannes, introducing to buyers the new documentary “Time to Die,” which examines the underground assisted-dying movement. The film follows Dr. Nitschke, better known as “Dr. Death.”

“Time to Die” was filmed over four years and delves into the clandestine global network that illegally sources, buys, and sells assisted-dying methods. The film boasts unprecedented access to individuals seeking to end their lives and working with Nitschke, a pro-euthanasia campaigner. The feature shows his close relationship with members of his network seeking to acquire deadly drugs on the dark web.

The film comes as the island of Guernsey, a British dependency, is set to vote on whether to legalize such practices.

The documentary is co-directed by Matt Shea and Yonni Usiskin. The latter is in Cannes talking to buyers about the project. “‘Time To Die’ is an unflinching insight into our complex relationship with mortality,” he said. “We’re incredibly proud of the caliber of filmmaking coming from our U.K. team, as we remain dedicated to providing a young, energized creative voice for platforms seeking stand-out content.”

Vice’s feature-documentary output from the U.S. includes “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond,” about Jim Carrey’s portrayal of comedian Andy Kaufman in the 1999 biopic “Man on the Moon.” The U.K. studio produces content for the Viceland channel and has recently won its first third-party TV orders. It is making “The Satanic Verses: 30 Years On,” a documentary about the impact of Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel, for the BBC. It also made “Britain’s Cocaine Epidemic” for Viacom’s Channel 5.