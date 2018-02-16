Vertigo Takes Hanway’s ‘Swimming With Men’ for U.K.

Vertigo Releasing is set to bring “Swimming With Men” to the U.K. The distributor has acquired U.K. rights to Oliver Parker’s comedy, starring Rob Brydon, from Hanway Films, the sales company announced Friday.

Brydon stars as an accountant who is trying to win back his wife (Jane Horrocks) and who stumbles upon a surprising solution in the form of a male synchronized-swimming team.

The film co-stars Rupert Graves, Adeel Akhtar, Jim Carter, Thomas Turgoose, Daniel Mays and Charlotte Riley. It is directed by Parker from a screenplay by Aschlin Ditta and produced by Stewart le Maréchal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch for MetFilm Production and Maggie Monteith for Dignity Film Finance.

The U.K. deal was negotiated between Gabrielle Stewart for Hanway and Ed Caffrey for Vertigo.