Vera Wang to Host Variety, WWD and CFDA’s ‘Runway to Red Carpet’ Luncheon

By
Matt Fernandez

Staff Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily will host an exclusive red carpet season showcase launching on Feb. 20 at the new Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif.

Vera Wang will serve as a guest host and speaker at a luncheon to kick off the showcase on Feb. 20 at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles. She will be joined by a host committee of stylists including Law Roach, Elizabeth Stewart, Cristina Ehrlich, and Karla Welch. Wang, a CFDA board member and fashion icon, will also discuss a variety of topics related to the red carpet with WWD west coast bureau chief Marcy Medina.

Runway to Red Carpet” will emphasize the significance of American designers while also highlighting emerging talent in both apparel and accessories ahead of awards season.

“Variety’s unique position in the entertainment industry allows us unprecedented access to the talent, producers, and executives that frequent Hollywood award shows,” Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer, said. “We are excited to partner with WWD and the CFDA to shine a light on American designers who will without a doubt influence this year’s red carpet.”

The exhibit will feature CFDA designers including Christian Siriano, Cushnie et Ochs, Fleur du Mal, Tome, Juan Carlos Obando, Brock Collection, and Chloe Gosselin and will allow stylists and the entire entertainment industry to utilize the by appointment only showroom space at Fred Segal to dress their clients. Its two-week run will culminate on Oscars weekend on March 3.

More Film

  • Terminal

    Margot Robbie's Thriller 'Terminal' Lands at RLJE Films

    Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily will host an exclusive red carpet season showcase launching on Feb. 20 at the new Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif. Vera Wang will serve as a guest host and speaker at a luncheon to kick off the showcase […]

  • Oscars: Sundance Titles Like 'Get Out,'

    Oscars: From 'Get Out' to 'Mudbound,' Sundance Titles Made a Big Impact This Year

    Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily will host an exclusive red carpet season showcase launching on Feb. 20 at the new Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif. Vera Wang will serve as a guest host and speaker at a luncheon to kick off the showcase […]

  • Berlin: Film Republic Acquires LGBT Drama

    Berlin: Film Republic Acquires LGBT Drama 'M/M,' Launches Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily will host an exclusive red carpet season showcase launching on Feb. 20 at the new Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif. Vera Wang will serve as a guest host and speaker at a luncheon to kick off the showcase […]

  • Hearts Beat Loud Sundance

    Sundance: Gunpowder & Sky Nabs 'Hearts Beat Loud'

    Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily will host an exclusive red carpet season showcase launching on Feb. 20 at the new Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif. Vera Wang will serve as a guest host and speaker at a luncheon to kick off the showcase […]

  • Comcast

    Cable Gains, Content Licensing Power Comcast's Q4 Earnings

    Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily will host an exclusive red carpet season showcase launching on Feb. 20 at the new Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif. Vera Wang will serve as a guest host and speaker at a luncheon to kick off the showcase […]

  • Loving Vincent Animation Oscars

    'Loving Vincent' Nabs Oscar Nomination: Kickstarter Touts Academy Awards Streak

    Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily will host an exclusive red carpet season showcase launching on Feb. 20 at the new Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif. Vera Wang will serve as a guest host and speaker at a luncheon to kick off the showcase […]

  • Berlin Market: Korea's 'Monstrum' Picked up

    Berlin Film Market: Korea's 'Monstrum' Picked Up by Finecut

    Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily will host an exclusive red carpet season showcase launching on Feb. 20 at the new Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif. Vera Wang will serve as a guest host and speaker at a luncheon to kick off the showcase […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad