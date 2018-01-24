Vera Wang to Host Variety, WWD and CFDA’s ‘Runway to Red Carpet’ Luncheon

Variety, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and Women’s Wear Daily will host an exclusive red carpet season showcase launching on Feb. 20 at the new Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, Calif.

Vera Wang will serve as a guest host and speaker at a luncheon to kick off the showcase on Feb. 20 at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles. She will be joined by a host committee of stylists including Law Roach, Elizabeth Stewart, Cristina Ehrlich, and Karla Welch. Wang, a CFDA board member and fashion icon, will also discuss a variety of topics related to the red carpet with WWD west coast bureau chief Marcy Medina.

“Runway to Red Carpet” will emphasize the significance of American designers while also highlighting emerging talent in both apparel and accessories ahead of awards season.

“Variety’s unique position in the entertainment industry allows us unprecedented access to the talent, producers, and executives that frequent Hollywood award shows,” Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer, said. “We are excited to partner with WWD and the CFDA to shine a light on American designers who will without a doubt influence this year’s red carpet.”

The exhibit will feature CFDA designers including Christian Siriano, Cushnie et Ochs, Fleur du Mal, Tome, Juan Carlos Obando, Brock Collection, and Chloe Gosselin and will allow stylists and the entire entertainment industry to utilize the by appointment only showroom space at Fred Segal to dress their clients. Its two-week run will culminate on Oscars weekend on March 3.