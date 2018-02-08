You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Venom’: Tom Hardy Wrestles With His Demons in First Teaser

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tom Hardy’s Venom wrestles with his demons in the first teaser for the titular antihero’s film.

Sony released the official teaser trailer on Thursday, a day after debuting the poster.

Hardy’s character awakens in an MRI machine in the hospital after what appears to be an accident — shown in bits and pieces in flashbacks.

“Everyone’s got their thing. Maybe it’s a breakup, a death, an accident. Whatever it is, you used to be one thing. Now,  you’re something else,” he says in the voiceover. “We all have our own problems. Our own issues. Our own … demons.”

The teaser for the film, which doesn’t resemble a superhero tentpole, ends with Hardy’s Eddie Brock screaming at the top of his lungs as his body shakes in the machine. Brock doesn’t appear as his alter ego Venom in the footage.

Ruben Fleischer directs the film, which also stars Michelle WilliamsRiz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and Woody Harrelson.

Scott Rosenberg (“Jumanji”) and Jeff Pinkner (“The Dark Tower”), and Kelly Marcel wrote the script. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing the movie, along with Amy Pascal.

Created in 1988, Venom is an alien symbiote that needs a human host to survive. The character made his big-screen debut in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3,” where he was portrayed by Topher Grace.

“Venom” hits theaters Oct. 5.

More Film

  • ‘Venom’ Teaser: Tom Hardy Wrestles With

    ‘Venom’: Tom Hardy Wrestles With His Demons in First Teaser

    Tom Hardy’s Venom wrestles with his demons in the first teaser for the titular antihero’s film. Sony released the official teaser trailer on Thursday, a day after debuting the poster. Tomorrow: #Venom. 👀🕷 pic.twitter.com/XpzvL6BcZs — Sony (@Sony) February 7, 2018 Hardy’s character awakens in an MRI machine in the hospital after what appears to be an […]

  • Berlin: Russell Brand to Star as

    Berlin: Russell Brand to Star as Hitman in ‘Butterfingers’

    Tom Hardy’s Venom wrestles with his demons in the first teaser for the titular antihero’s film. Sony released the official teaser trailer on Thursday, a day after debuting the poster. Tomorrow: #Venom. 👀🕷 pic.twitter.com/XpzvL6BcZs — Sony (@Sony) February 7, 2018 Hardy’s character awakens in an MRI machine in the hospital after what appears to be an […]

  • Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Star in

    Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Star in ‘102 Not Out’ for Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tom Hardy’s Venom wrestles with his demons in the first teaser for the titular antihero’s film. Sony released the official teaser trailer on Thursday, a day after debuting the poster. Tomorrow: #Venom. 👀🕷 pic.twitter.com/XpzvL6BcZs — Sony (@Sony) February 7, 2018 Hardy’s character awakens in an MRI machine in the hospital after what appears to be an […]

  • Selton Mello Announces U.S. Directorial Debut

    Selton Mello Announces U.S. Directorial Debut, 'Cathedral City' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tom Hardy’s Venom wrestles with his demons in the first teaser for the titular antihero’s film. Sony released the official teaser trailer on Thursday, a day after debuting the poster. Tomorrow: #Venom. 👀🕷 pic.twitter.com/XpzvL6BcZs — Sony (@Sony) February 7, 2018 Hardy’s character awakens in an MRI machine in the hospital after what appears to be an […]

  • 'Amateurs' Review: Göteborg Film Festival

    Göteborg Film Review: 'Amateurs'

    Tom Hardy’s Venom wrestles with his demons in the first teaser for the titular antihero’s film. Sony released the official teaser trailer on Thursday, a day after debuting the poster. Tomorrow: #Venom. 👀🕷 pic.twitter.com/XpzvL6BcZs — Sony (@Sony) February 7, 2018 Hardy’s character awakens in an MRI machine in the hospital after what appears to be an […]

  • Berlin: Kew Media Boards Adam Huss,

    Berlin: Kew Media Boards Adam Huss Thriller 'Painkillers,' Adds Docs

    Tom Hardy’s Venom wrestles with his demons in the first teaser for the titular antihero’s film. Sony released the official teaser trailer on Thursday, a day after debuting the poster. Tomorrow: #Venom. 👀🕷 pic.twitter.com/XpzvL6BcZs — Sony (@Sony) February 7, 2018 Hardy’s character awakens in an MRI machine in the hospital after what appears to be an […]

  • 'Bomb City' Review: An Edge-Of-The-Seat Drama

    Film Review: 'Bomb City'

    Tom Hardy’s Venom wrestles with his demons in the first teaser for the titular antihero’s film. Sony released the official teaser trailer on Thursday, a day after debuting the poster. Tomorrow: #Venom. 👀🕷 pic.twitter.com/XpzvL6BcZs — Sony (@Sony) February 7, 2018 Hardy’s character awakens in an MRI machine in the hospital after what appears to be an […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad