Variety Studio at Sundance Sets Interviews With Top Festival Stars

Variety has unveiled a full program for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. In addition to being one of the festival’s official media sponsors, the entertainment news outlet will once again present the Variety Studio, featuring video interviews of top festival talent.

The Variety Studio, in collaboration with AT&T and DirecTV, will be housed in the DirecTV Lodge presented by AT&T and will include interviews with the Gloria Allred (“Seeing Allred”), Nicolas Cage (“Mandy”), Claire Danes (“A Kid Like Jake”), Idris Elba (“Yardie”), Elle Fanning (“I Think We’re Alone Now”), Jane Fonda (“Jane Fonda in Five Acts”), Jake Gyllenhaal (“Wildlife”), Jon Hamm (“Beirut”), Armie Hammer (“Sorry to Bother You”), Jennifer Hudson (“Monster”), Keira Knightley (“Colette”), Danny McBride (“Arizona”), Robert Pattinson (“Damsel”), Jason Segel (“Come Sunday”) and Tessa Thompson (“Sorry to Bother You”).

The video interviews will be posted on Variety.com during the festival.

Variety, along with AT&T and DirecTV, will host a private dinner with Ethan Hawke who will receive the annual Indie Impact Award, given to an individual who has helped shape the independent film community. Hawke will be attending the festival with his film, “Blaze,”and guests of the dinner will include producers and cast from the film.

“Variety recognizes the importance of the Sundance Film Festival to the indie filmmaker and we are both pleased and excited to be an official media sponsor in 2018,” said Michelle Sobrino, group publisher and chief revenue officer, Variety. “Additionally we are happy and proud to continue our collaboration with AT&T/DirecTV on the Variety Studio at Sundance.”

(Pictured: Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet at Variety’s 2017 Sundance Studio)