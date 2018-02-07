You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UTA Taps Lyndsay Harding as Chief Financial Officer

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: UTA

United Talent Agency has appointed Lyndsay Harding as its chief financial officer.

Harding was most recently at Amblin Entertainment in the same role. Before that, she served as the as a senior VP for MGM, where she oversaw corporate development and financial planning for the studio.

“Lyndsay is an important addition to UTA’s accomplished senior management team,” Andrew Thau, UTA’s chief operating officer, said. “A highly regarded and respected executive, Lyndsay brings tremendous experience both within the entertainment business and finance. As we continue to take advantage of the tremendous transformation taking place in an increasingly complex industry, Lyndsay’s role will be pivotal to our further diversification and growth.”

During her time at DreamWorks, was a key member of the team responsible for the formation of Amblin Partners, which included a new $500 million credit facility and new distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

She also helped structure a comprehensive strategic partnership with Alibaba Pictures and facilitated the expansion of Amblin’s relationship with Universal through Universal’s acquisition of a minority stake in the company.

“Through acquisitions and expansion of its core business, UTA has built a platform that’s poised for tremendous growth,” Harding said. “I’m thrilled to be joining UTA at such an exciting time for the company and to be part of the leadership team that will build on past success to take UTA to the next level. While saying goodbye to my Amblin family won’t be easy, Jeremy Zimmer and the entire team at UTA have created a very special place, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to impact its future direction.”

More Film

  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

    How 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' Pulled Off Daring Helicopter Stunts (Watch)

    United Talent Agency has appointed Lyndsay Harding as its chief financial officer. Harding was most recently at Amblin Entertainment in the same role. Before that, she served as the as a senior VP for MGM, where she oversaw corporate development and financial planning for the studio. “Lyndsay is an important addition to UTA’s accomplished senior […]

  • Isle of Dogs

    Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' to Close SXSW Festival

    United Talent Agency has appointed Lyndsay Harding as its chief financial officer. Harding was most recently at Amblin Entertainment in the same role. Before that, she served as the as a senior VP for MGM, where she oversaw corporate development and financial planning for the studio. “Lyndsay is an important addition to UTA’s accomplished senior […]

  • The Light We Lost

    Jill Santopolo's Romantic Novel 'The Light We Lost' in Development as a Movie

    United Talent Agency has appointed Lyndsay Harding as its chief financial officer. Harding was most recently at Amblin Entertainment in the same role. Before that, she served as the as a senior VP for MGM, where she oversaw corporate development and financial planning for the studio. “Lyndsay is an important addition to UTA’s accomplished senior […]

  • Armie Hammer

    Armie Hammer Set to Star in Untitled Annapurna Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

    United Talent Agency has appointed Lyndsay Harding as its chief financial officer. Harding was most recently at Amblin Entertainment in the same role. Before that, she served as the as a senior VP for MGM, where she oversaw corporate development and financial planning for the studio. “Lyndsay is an important addition to UTA’s accomplished senior […]

  • UTA Taps Lyndsay Harding as Chief

    UTA Taps Lyndsay Harding as Chief Financial Officer

    United Talent Agency has appointed Lyndsay Harding as its chief financial officer. Harding was most recently at Amblin Entertainment in the same role. Before that, she served as the as a senior VP for MGM, where she oversaw corporate development and financial planning for the studio. “Lyndsay is an important addition to UTA’s accomplished senior […]

  • Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich

    Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich Team Up for 'After the Wedding' Remake

    United Talent Agency has appointed Lyndsay Harding as its chief financial officer. Harding was most recently at Amblin Entertainment in the same role. Before that, she served as the as a senior VP for MGM, where she oversaw corporate development and financial planning for the studio. “Lyndsay is an important addition to UTA’s accomplished senior […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad