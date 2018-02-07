UTA Taps Lyndsay Harding as Chief Financial Officer

United Talent Agency has appointed Lyndsay Harding as its chief financial officer.

Harding was most recently at Amblin Entertainment in the same role. Before that, she served as the as a senior VP for MGM, where she oversaw corporate development and financial planning for the studio.

“Lyndsay is an important addition to UTA’s accomplished senior management team,” Andrew Thau, UTA’s chief operating officer, said. “A highly regarded and respected executive, Lyndsay brings tremendous experience both within the entertainment business and finance. As we continue to take advantage of the tremendous transformation taking place in an increasingly complex industry, Lyndsay’s role will be pivotal to our further diversification and growth.”

During her time at DreamWorks, was a key member of the team responsible for the formation of Amblin Partners, which included a new $500 million credit facility and new distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

She also helped structure a comprehensive strategic partnership with Alibaba Pictures and facilitated the expansion of Amblin’s relationship with Universal through Universal’s acquisition of a minority stake in the company.

“Through acquisitions and expansion of its core business, UTA has built a platform that’s poised for tremendous growth,” Harding said. “I’m thrilled to be joining UTA at such an exciting time for the company and to be part of the leadership team that will build on past success to take UTA to the next level. While saying goodbye to my Amblin family won’t be easy, Jeremy Zimmer and the entire team at UTA have created a very special place, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to impact its future direction.”