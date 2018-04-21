You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UTA Promotes Eight Coordinators to Agent

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
UTA
CREDIT: Courtesy of UTA

UTA has upped eight coordinators to agent across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville.

Additionally, 20 assistants have been upped to coordinators in music, television literary, digital, speakers, theatre, tour marketing, books, corporate services, and UTA IQ spanning the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices.

Brett Duchon and Sarah Kowaney are now agents in licensing, branding, and endorsements; Kellen Alberstone in alternative television; Max Karpen in speakers; Jessica Preciado in marketing; Sara Schoch in music brand partnerships; Miae Shin in news and broadcast; and Stephanie Smith in UTA IQ.

“At UTA we take great pride in fostering the industry leaders of tomorrow,” UTA co-president David Kramer. “With these promotions, we’re proud to celebrate the achievements of our colleagues across the agency.”

Alberstone, Duchon, Preciado, Schoch, and Kowaney follow UTA’s longstanding tradition of beginning in the agency’s mailroom as part of the Agent Trainee Program. The program has been the premiere training ground for agents and executives in the entertainment industry.

Related

Kowaney is the first individual to come up through the ranks to agent through UTA’s University High Mentorship Program which provides arts grants, college scholarships, and internship opportunities for under-represented students in Los Angeles each year. Her introduction to the agency began as a high school student at University High in 2006 when she was paired with a mentor at UTA. Building on that relationship, she was offered a pre-college internship with the agency, which landed her a coveted spot in the agency’s mailroom after she graduated from college.

She went on to work as an assistant in the licensing, branding, and endorsements division and after several years, was promoted to be the agency’s first-ever voiceover coordinator, managing the growing roster of clients in the animation, voiceover, and commercial fields. Kowaney continues to pay her success forward and is now a mentor in the UTA University High Mentoring Program.

More Film

  • UTA

    UTA Promotes Eight Coordinators to Agent

    UTA has upped eight coordinators to agent across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. Additionally, 20 assistants have been upped to coordinators in music, television literary, digital, speakers, theatre, tour marketing, books, corporate services, and UTA IQ spanning the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices. Brett Duchon and Sarah Kowaney are […]

  • Ballers Season 2 HBO

    Film News Roundup: California Production Tax Credit Extension Moving Forward

    UTA has upped eight coordinators to agent across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. Additionally, 20 assistants have been upped to coordinators in music, television literary, digital, speakers, theatre, tour marketing, books, corporate services, and UTA IQ spanning the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices. Brett Duchon and Sarah Kowaney are […]

  • Brandon Gregory

    Brandon Gregory Joins Third Coast Content

    UTA has upped eight coordinators to agent across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. Additionally, 20 assistants have been upped to coordinators in music, television literary, digital, speakers, theatre, tour marketing, books, corporate services, and UTA IQ spanning the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices. Brett Duchon and Sarah Kowaney are […]

  • Clea DuVall Mary Holland

    TriStar Acquires Rights to 'Happiest Season' From Clea DuVall and Mary Holland (EXCLUSIVE)

    UTA has upped eight coordinators to agent across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. Additionally, 20 assistants have been upped to coordinators in music, television literary, digital, speakers, theatre, tour marketing, books, corporate services, and UTA IQ spanning the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices. Brett Duchon and Sarah Kowaney are […]

  • 'Deadpool 2' Pre-Sales: Fandango Reports Impressive

    'Deadpool 2' on Track to Become Fandango's Top R-Rated Pre-Seller

    UTA has upped eight coordinators to agent across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. Additionally, 20 assistants have been upped to coordinators in music, television literary, digital, speakers, theatre, tour marketing, books, corporate services, and UTA IQ spanning the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices. Brett Duchon and Sarah Kowaney are […]

  • Tribeca: 'Home + Away' Trailer Debut

    Tribeca: 'Home + Away' Trailer Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

    UTA has upped eight coordinators to agent across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. Additionally, 20 assistants have been upped to coordinators in music, television literary, digital, speakers, theatre, tour marketing, books, corporate services, and UTA IQ spanning the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices. Brett Duchon and Sarah Kowaney are […]

  • Sophia Lillis

    'It' Star Sophia Lillis to Play Nancy Drew in Movie Adaptation

    UTA has upped eight coordinators to agent across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. Additionally, 20 assistants have been upped to coordinators in music, television literary, digital, speakers, theatre, tour marketing, books, corporate services, and UTA IQ spanning the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices. Brett Duchon and Sarah Kowaney are […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad