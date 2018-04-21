UTA Promotes Eight Coordinators to Agent

UTA has upped eight coordinators to agent across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville.

Additionally, 20 assistants have been upped to coordinators in music, television literary, digital, speakers, theatre, tour marketing, books, corporate services, and UTA IQ spanning the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices.

Brett Duchon and Sarah Kowaney are now agents in licensing, branding, and endorsements; Kellen Alberstone in alternative television; Max Karpen in speakers; Jessica Preciado in marketing; Sara Schoch in music brand partnerships; Miae Shin in news and broadcast; and Stephanie Smith in UTA IQ.

“At UTA we take great pride in fostering the industry leaders of tomorrow,” UTA co-president David Kramer. “With these promotions, we’re proud to celebrate the achievements of our colleagues across the agency.”

Alberstone, Duchon, Preciado, Schoch, and Kowaney follow UTA’s longstanding tradition of beginning in the agency’s mailroom as part of the Agent Trainee Program. The program has been the premiere training ground for agents and executives in the entertainment industry.

Kowaney is the first individual to come up through the ranks to agent through UTA’s University High Mentorship Program which provides arts grants, college scholarships, and internship opportunities for under-represented students in Los Angeles each year. Her introduction to the agency began as a high school student at University High in 2006 when she was paired with a mentor at UTA. Building on that relationship, she was offered a pre-college internship with the agency, which landed her a coveted spot in the agency’s mailroom after she graduated from college.

She went on to work as an assistant in the licensing, branding, and endorsements division and after several years, was promoted to be the agency’s first-ever voiceover coordinator, managing the growing roster of clients in the animation, voiceover, and commercial fields. Kowaney continues to pay her success forward and is now a mentor in the UTA University High Mentoring Program.