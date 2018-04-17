You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Poll: Which Upcoming Marvel Movie Are You Most Excited to See?

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
avengers infinity war
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War” is close to flying into theaters.

The highly anticipated superhero team-up will be released on April 27, and will see the Avengers join forces with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will follow shortly after, on July 6, seeing Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man take on bad guys again, but this time officially joined by the Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly.

The MCU will release its first female-starring film on March 6, 2019, when “Captain Marvel” debuts. Brie Larson will make her debut as Carol Danvers, the Air Force pilot who gains superpowers after her DNA is fused with that of an alien. Meanwhile, Tom Holland will be making his return as Spider-Man in the “Homecoming” sequel, currently set for July 5, 2019.

And then there’s the final chapter of the Avengers series. The currently untitled movie was formerly referred to as “Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2,” but Marvel has since walked that back. It’s expected to be released on May 3, 2019.

Which MCU movie are you most excited for? Weigh in below! (Note: The following poll only includes films that have been officially confirmed by Marvel, leaving out movies like rumored sequels to “Black Panther,” “Doctor Strange,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”)

More Film

  • avengers infinity war

    Poll: Which Upcoming Marvel Movie Are You Most Excited to See?

    “Avengers: Infinity War” is close to flying into theaters. The highly anticipated superhero team-up will be released on April 27, and will see the Avengers join forces with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will follow shortly after, on July 6, seeing Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man take […]

  • Noah Jupe

    'A Quiet Place' Star Noah Jupe to Play Young Shia LaBeouf in 'Honey Boy'

    “Avengers: Infinity War” is close to flying into theaters. The highly anticipated superhero team-up will be released on April 27, and will see the Avengers join forces with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will follow shortly after, on July 6, seeing Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man take […]

  • Three Identical Strangers

    Film Review: 'Three Identical Strangers'

    “Avengers: Infinity War” is close to flying into theaters. The highly anticipated superhero team-up will be released on April 27, and will see the Avengers join forces with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will follow shortly after, on July 6, seeing Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man take […]

  • Andy Kindler

    Andy Kindler to Star in Dark Comedy 'The Fiddling Horse'

    “Avengers: Infinity War” is close to flying into theaters. The highly anticipated superhero team-up will be released on April 27, and will see the Avengers join forces with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will follow shortly after, on July 6, seeing Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man take […]

  • Jamie M. Dagg

    Sculptor Media to Finance Thriller 'The Importance of Blood'

    “Avengers: Infinity War” is close to flying into theaters. The highly anticipated superhero team-up will be released on April 27, and will see the Avengers join forces with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will follow shortly after, on July 6, seeing Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man take […]

  • Jason Mitchell, Roddy Bottum, Michael Cera,

    Jason Mitchell's Sundance Comedy 'Tyrel' Acquired by Magnolia

    “Avengers: Infinity War” is close to flying into theaters. The highly anticipated superhero team-up will be released on April 27, and will see the Avengers join forces with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will follow shortly after, on July 6, seeing Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man take […]

  • The Long Dumb Road

    Jason Mantzoukas' Sundance Comedy 'The Long Dumb Road' Acquired by Universal

    “Avengers: Infinity War” is close to flying into theaters. The highly anticipated superhero team-up will be released on April 27, and will see the Avengers join forces with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will follow shortly after, on July 6, seeing Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man take […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad