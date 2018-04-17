Poll: Which Upcoming Marvel Movie Are You Most Excited to See?

“Avengers: Infinity War” is close to flying into theaters.

The highly anticipated superhero team-up will be released on April 27, and will see the Avengers join forces with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will follow shortly after, on July 6, seeing Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man take on bad guys again, but this time officially joined by the Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly.

The MCU will release its first female-starring film on March 6, 2019, when “Captain Marvel” debuts. Brie Larson will make her debut as Carol Danvers, the Air Force pilot who gains superpowers after her DNA is fused with that of an alien. Meanwhile, Tom Holland will be making his return as Spider-Man in the “Homecoming” sequel, currently set for July 5, 2019.

And then there’s the final chapter of the Avengers series. The currently untitled movie was formerly referred to as “Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2,” but Marvel has since walked that back. It’s expected to be released on May 3, 2019.

Which MCU movie are you most excited for? Weigh in below! (Note: The following poll only includes films that have been officially confirmed by Marvel, leaving out movies like rumored sequels to “Black Panther,” “Doctor Strange,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”)