Universal Dates Jacob Tremblay Comedy ‘Good Boys’ for Summer 2019

Universal has set an Aug. 16, 2019, release date for Jacob Tremblay’s R-rated comedy “Good Boys.”

The studio launched the project in March when it acquired the script by “The Office” alums Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who will also be making their feature directorial debut.

The movie is described as being in the vein of “Superbad” and “Sausage Party” and follows four 12-year-old boys who skip school to embark on a day-long adventure fraught with comedic peril.

Point Grey principals Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver will produce. Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane will executive produce.

Tremblay starred in Lionsgate’s surprise hit “Wonder,” which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. He broke out in 2015’s “Room” opposite Brie Larson, for which he was nominated for a SAG Award and was recognized by the Broadcast Film Critics and National Board of Review. He will next be seen in “The Predator” and recently wrapped Xavier Dolan’s “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.”

Universal had previously dated an “untitled event film” for the Aug. 16, 2019, slot. Sony has also dated its “Grudge” reboot for the same slot with John Cho, Andrea Riseborough, and Demian Bichir starring. Nicolas Pesce is on board to direct from his own script.

RELATED CONTENT: