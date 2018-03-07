You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal Fires Marketing President Josh Goldstine Following Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

Brent Lang

Josh Goldstine
Josh Goldstine has been fired from Universal following a three-week review into alleged inappropriate conduct, Variety has confirmed. Goldstine, who served as president of marketing at the studio, had been put on administrative leave. At the time, Seth Byers, exec VP of creative strategy and research in the department, was fired.

Universal Filmed Entertainment Chairman Jeff Shell, Universal Pictures Chairman Donna Langley, and NBCUNiversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer informed staff on Tuesday that Goldstine’s dismissal has been finalized. Michael Moses, co-president of the department, will oversee the staff following Goldstine’s exit. It is unclear if Goldstine will be replaced.

Universal has not said what the inappropriate conduct entailed, nor have they specifically outlined Goldstine and Byers’ offenses. Another member of the marketing department, Scott Abraham, was dismissed last year for inappropriate conduct.

After news broke of his suspension, Goldstine had been assuring friends in the industry that the investigation would clear him and expressed confidence that he would return to work.

In February, Universal publicly stated that it had received credible allegations of an unacceptable climate in the department.

“Our highest priority is to provide a working environment where every employee feels heard, seen, and safe,” the company said in a staff-wide memo. “We commend the people who have had the courage to come forward. We have no tolerance for harassment or other disrespectful behavior, and we will be taking any necessary steps to ensure that actions that violate our core values are dealt with swiftly and decisively.”

Goldstine had a reputation for being one of the most talented marketing executives in the film business. A former Sony executive, he joined Universal in 2011 as its president of domestic marketing. He was promoted to worldwide marketing president in 2014, and during his time at Universal helped oversee the campaigns for the likes of “Jurassic World,” “Despicable Me,” and “Furious 8.”

Deadline first reported that Goldstine had been dismissed.

