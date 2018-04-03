Universal Moves Ahead on Ernest Cline’s Sci-Fi ‘Armada’ Movie

Following the box office success of “Ready Player One,” Universal has hired Dan Mazeau to write a new draft of its sci-fi thriller “Armada,” based on Ernest Cline’s 2015 novel.

Cline, who authored “Ready Player One” and co-wrote the screenplay, wrote an earlier draft of the “Armada” screenplay. Universal said Tuesday that Cline will remain in collaboration with Mazeau and producers on the forthcoming draft.

“Armada” centers on a teenage player of an online video game in which players defend against an alien invasion. He discovers that the game is actually simulator to prepare him and others to defend against an actual alien invasion.

Dylan Clark (“Planet of the Apes”) and Dan Farah, one of the “Ready Player One” producers, are producing “Armada” through their Dylan Clark Productions and Farah Films banners, respectively. Scott Stuber will executive produce.

“Ready Player One,” directed by Steven Spielberg, launched last weekend with a solid $181 million worldwide, eight years after Warner Bros. and De Line Pictures bought the movie rights before the novel was published. Universal acquired the “Armada” movie rights in 2012.

Mazeau’s credits include “Wrath of the Titans,” “World’s Most Wanted,” “Section 6” and “Van Helsing.”

Jon Mone and Jay Polidoro will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. Beau Bauman will oversee for Dylan Clark Productions.

Mazeau is represented by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and Lee Rosenbaum at Katz Golden Rosenman, LLP. The news was first reported by Deadline.