You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal Teams With Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis on Untitled Comedy

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Danny Boyle Richard Curtis
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Universal Pictures is developing an untitled comedy directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and written by “Love, Actually” scribe Richard Curtis for Working Title Films to produce.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce. Nick Angel and Lee Brazier are executive producers.

Exec VP of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

Variety recently revealed that Boyle was high on MGM’s list to direct the next James Bond pic, starring Daniel Craig. Deadline Hollywood confirmed that report and added that Boyle and his screenwriting partner, John Hodge, were writing a standalone Bond story, and that MGM would decide after the script was turned in if they would go in that direction.

As of right now, it’s unknown if that will have any effect on the Working Title project, since no production or release date have been set.

Boyle most recently directed “Steve Jobs” for Universal and also has his FX series “Trust” bowing this spring. Curtis most recently wrote and directed “About Time” for Universal.

Boyle is represented by WME and Independent Talent Group in the U.K. Curtis is represented by United Agents and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

More Film

  • MGM logo

    MGM Promotes Kristin Cotich, Hires Emmy Chang

    Universal Pictures is developing an untitled comedy directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and written by “Love, Actually” scribe Richard Curtis for Working Title Films to produce. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce. Nick […]

  • Avengers: Infinity War trailer

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Release Date Moves Up One Week

    Universal Pictures is developing an untitled comedy directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and written by “Love, Actually” scribe Richard Curtis for Working Title Films to produce. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce. Nick […]

  • Fred WilliamsonHollywood Collectors Show, Los Angeles,

    Fred Williamson Appealed for Acting Jobs and Equality Decades Before 'Black Panther'

    Universal Pictures is developing an untitled comedy directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and written by “Love, Actually” scribe Richard Curtis for Working Title Films to produce. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce. Nick […]

  • Finding your feet Movie

    Film Review: 'Finding Your Feet'

    Universal Pictures is developing an untitled comedy directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and written by “Love, Actually” scribe Richard Curtis for Working Title Films to produce. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce. Nick […]

  • Danny Boyle Richard Curtis

    Universal Teams With Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis on Untitled Comedy

    Universal Pictures is developing an untitled comedy directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and written by “Love, Actually” scribe Richard Curtis for Working Title Films to produce. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce. Nick […]

  • Weinstein PBS Documentary

    TV Review: 'Weinstein,' a Documentary From Frontline and the BBC, on PBS

    Universal Pictures is developing an untitled comedy directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and written by “Love, Actually” scribe Richard Curtis for Working Title Films to produce. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce. Nick […]

  • Ben Platt

    Ben Platt Lands First Film Lead Post 'Dear Evan Hansen' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Pictures is developing an untitled comedy directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and written by “Love, Actually” scribe Richard Curtis for Working Title Films to produce. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce. Nick […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad