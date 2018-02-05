Uma Thurman Says She Doesn’t Blame Quentin Tarantino for ‘Kill Bill’ Accident

Uma Thurman posted footage of her now infamous car crash on the set of Quentin Tarantino‘s “Kill Bill” to Instagram on Monday to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the stunt.

The New York Times published an interview with Thurman on Saturday that accused disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her. The article also detailed an experience on “Kill Bill” where Tarantino forced her to execute a driving stunt that she did not feel comfortable doing herself.

The seat wasn’t screwed down properly, she said, so the car drifted off the road and smashed into a palm tree. As a result of the crash, Thurman received neck and knee injuries from which she still suffers today.

However, the actress wrote on Instagram that she does not believe there was any malicious intent behind Tarantino’s decision to have her do the stunt, though she found the situation “negligent to the point of criminality.”

The video shows Thurman driving down a windy road before crashing into a tree, then clutching her head and laying down in her seat as members of the crew attend to her.

She added that Tarantino expressed remorse over the incident and provided her with the footage of the accident, knowing it could do damage to his career.

“Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible,” Thurman wrote. “I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.”

Instead, Thurman lays the blame on producers Weinstein, Lawrence Bender, and E. Bennett Walsh who “lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.”