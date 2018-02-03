Uma Thurman Reveals Harvey Weinstein Assaulted Her

After several months of saying she would reveal her sexual harasser, “Kill Bill” star Uma Thurman has detailed how Harvey Weinstein forced himself on her in a London hotel. She has also described how working with Quentin Tarantino on “Kill Bill” extracted its own form of non-sexual abuse that left her injured and irate.

In a New York Times article by Maureen Dowd, Thurman added that she holds her CAA agents responsible. She tells how, after the success of “Pulp Fiction,” “the bathrobe came out” when Weinstein asked her to meet him at his Paris hotel and then led her to the steam room, which she quickly exited.

Not long after, she met him at the Savoy Hotel in London, where she alleges, “He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me.”

A rep for Weinstein has responded that her claims about being physically assaulted are “untrue.”

Thurman returned to the hotel soon after and threatened to expose what he had done, but, she recounted, Weinstein said he would derail her career, leaving her shaken and upset.

Thurman also said that she feels bad that so many women were later abused by Weinstein and that in some way, they may have trusted him because actresses like herself were willing to continue to work with him.

Weinstein confirmed to the New York Times that he had apologized to Thurman at the time for what called “misreading her signals.” CAA apologized recently to clients who were “let down.”

Thurman also described how working with Tarantino on “Kill Bill” left her feeling devastated after a dangerous stunt driving scene that was pictured in her Thanksgiving Instagram post. Though Tarantino had earlier confronted Weinstein on her behalf, Thurman said her working relationship with Tarantino was ruined his demands during the shoot. He asked that she do a driving scene with no stuntperson, and Thurman felt she was in danger driving the modified Karmann Ghia. She said the seat wasn’t screwed down properly when the car drifted off the road and smashed into a palm tree.

Miramax would only show her the footage of the accident if she signed a release from liability, which she refused.

“When they turned on me after the accident,” she told Dowd, “I went from being a creative contributor and performer to being like a broken tool.”

After 15 years, she finally succeeded in getting the footage back from Tarantino that could help her prove what happened on the set. But she said that offered little comfort as she still suffers from neck and knee damage.

Harvey Weinstein’s rep issued a statement on his behalf, enclosing a number of photos of the two of them together which they said “demonstrated the strong relationship” between Weinstein and Thurman.

“Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets. However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we have heard those details.

There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein’s awkward pass and Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to “why” Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public, noting that he and Ms. Thurman have shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together.”

The rep said Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman would offer a more detailed response later.