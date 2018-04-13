‘Truth or Dare’: Stars Praise New SAG-AFTRA Rule, Jason Blum Talks Making More Films With Messages After ‘Get Out’

The stars of Universal’s ‘Truth or Dare‘ are game for the new stipulation from SAG-AFTRA prohibiting holding professional meetings in private residences or hotel rooms.

At the premiere of the horror film held at ArcLight Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome Thursday night, “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey praised the idea of feeling more comfortable in a professional setting.

“Even I have had meetings with directors at their house–and this was before #MeToo and #TimesUp surfaced–where I would pull up and feel like: ‘This is kind of weird.’ And that it didn’t feel right, you know? So, you should definitely rent an office or just meet in a public space,” Posey said.

Lucy Hale, who currently stars in “Life Sentence” on The CW, agreed that supporting “anything to protect men and women” is necessary, but laments the fact that SAG-AFTRA has even had to go to such lengths to make a stipulation.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re at that point because I’ve met with many amazing directors and producers outside of the office and really connected with them on a different level that way,” said Hale. “It just sucks we’re living in a time where we have to make those rules, but it is what it is.”

Related Damon Lindelof, Jason Blum Developing Thriller 'The Hunt' at Universal Kevin Bacon to Produce, Star in Horror-Thriller 'You Should Have Left' for Blumhouse

Aurora Perrineau, who filed a report this past year accusing “Girls” writer Murray Miller of sexual assault, also commended the change as a positive step for the industry.

“It puts people in a weird position when people of power ask you to come to those rooms,” Perrineau said. “It’s not that every room you go to ends up having that happen, but it puts you in a weird position of not knowing what that line is. I think this is merited for sure.”

Producer Jason Blum also revealed that his Blumhouse Productions banner will be tackling an upcoming TV series on Roger Ailes, “which I think is scary in its own way,” Blum noted.

Blum further acknowledged that in light of the wide-range success of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” the production company will indeed continue to work on genre films that are not only inexpensive and original, but also endeavor to portray relevant cultural messages for audiences.

“‘The Purge’ is about gun control. And the new ‘Purge,’ which comes out in July this summer, is really shaped from a class war to a race war,” Blum said. He also teased that the “Purge” television series will tackle social themes.

The “Truth or Dare” executive producer also said he is looking forward to bringing back excitement for teen scream films set in a college or high school environment. “That’s what ‘Truth or Dare’ is for,” Blum noted. “I always loved those movies and Hollywood forgets about them for periods of time, but hopefully we’re bringing them back with this one.”

The film follows Hale and Posey as young co-eds who play the popular game that turns deadly.

“Truth or Dare” hits theaters Friday, April 13.