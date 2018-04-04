Tye Sheridan’s Romance-Drama ‘All Summers End’ Bought by Gravitas (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to Tye Sheridan’s coming-of -age film “All Summers End” for a June 1 release.

Written and directed by Kyle Wilamowski (“Snow Angels”), the film also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Pablo Schreiber, Austin Abrams, Annabeth Gish, Ryan Lee, Paula Malcomson and Bill Sage.

Sheridan, the lead in Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” portrays a teenage boy who falls in love while grappling with his guilty conscience over a prank that’s gone awry. The film, formerly titled “Grass Stains,” premiered last year at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“Powerful performances from leads Tye Sheridan and Kaitlyn Dever tell the story of first love and first loss that will resonate with all audiences,” Laura Florence, VP of sales and marketing for Gravitas, said. “It’s a very relatable tale of those emotional awakenings that can be razor sharp and unforgettable.”

Producers are Steven Olivera of Deckplate Films, Kevin Mann of Haven Entertainment (“Hello, My Name is Doris”) and Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow Entertainment (“The Little Hours”). The film was executive produced by Haven’s Rachel Miller and Mauricio Betancur, Josh Cole, Tim Donahoe, J.M.R. Luna, Rick Matros, Jonathan Miller and George Voskericyan.

Josh Spector from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with Kevin Hoiseth from Concourse Media on behalf of the filmmakers.