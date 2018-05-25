Hollywood Reacts to Impending Harvey Weinstein Arrest: ‘It’s Been a Long Time Coming’

As disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday, reactions from Hollywood have already started trickling in via social media.
Rose McGowan, who alleged last fall on Twitter that Weinstein raped her, posted on Instagram that “today we are one step closer to justice.”
I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.
Ava DuVernay also posted that “Karma NEVER loses an address.” The filmmaker, in addition to serving as a jury member in Cannes, participated in the 82-woman strong march at the festival alongside jury head Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, and Salma Hayek.
Asia Argento flew back to Cannes and stood with DuVernay at the awards ceremony, delivering a powerful address in which she stated: “In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground.” In light of Weinstein’s imminent arrest, Argento posted: “BOOM.”
Read more reactions below.