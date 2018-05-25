Hollywood Reacts to Impending Harvey Weinstein Arrest: ‘It’s Been a Long Time Coming’

Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

As disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday, reactions from Hollywood have already started trickling in via social media.

Rose McGowan, who alleged last fall on Twitter that Weinstein raped her, posted on Instagram that “today we are one step closer to justice.”

Ava DuVernay also posted that “Karma NEVER loses an address.” The filmmaker, in addition to serving as a jury member in Cannes, participated in the 82-woman strong march at the festival alongside jury head Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, and Salma Hayek.

Asia Argento flew back to Cannes and stood with DuVernay at the awards ceremony, delivering a powerful address in which she stated: “In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground.” In light of Weinstein’s imminent arrest, Argento posted: “BOOM.”

Read more reactions below.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

