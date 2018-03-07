You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Charlize Theron Deal With Motherhood in New ‘Tully’ Trailer

Erin Nyren

Motherhood is tough — that much is clear from the new trailer for “Tully,” from director Jason Reitman and “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody.

Charlize Theron stars as Marlo, an overwhelmed expectant mother of soon-to-be three, who is gifted with a night nurse by her brother (Mark Duplass). Wary at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

The trailer begins with shots of Marlo asleep on a couch as her children play around her, and continues into a montage of small frustrations, like the bag containing her pumped breast milk falling over in the middle of the night, and Marlo dropping her phone on her infant’s face.

“Mom, what’s wrong with your body?” her son asks after Marlo, pregnant, takes off her shirt when he spills a drink on it during dinner.

“Your 20s are great,” Marlo says in a voice-over later on, “but then your 30s come around the corner like a garbage truck at 5 a.m.”

“I’m here to help you with everything,” Tully explains. “You can’t fix the parts without treating the whole.”

The film also stars Ron Livingston as Drew, Marlo’s husband.

Focus Features acquired the distribution rights in May 2017, and the film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. It marks Reitman and Cody’s third collaboration, after “Juno” and “Young Adult,” which also starred Theron. Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman called Theron’s performance in “Tully” “fearless, emotionally raw, and physically intense, rippled with embattled waves of exhaustion and anger” in his review.

“Tully” hits theaters April 20.

Watch the full trailer above.

  'Tully' Trailer Premieres: Charlize Theron Deals

    Watch Charlize Theron Deal With Motherhood in New 'Tully' Trailer

  Where Have You Gone, Lou DiMaggio?

    Film Review: 'Where Have You Gone, Lou DiMaggio?'

  Guy Riedel, Rachel Pfeffer, Harry Ufland,

    Harry J. Ufland, 'Last Temptation of Christ' Producer, Dies at 81

  A24 Launches Development on Horror Movie

    A24 Buys Horror Spec From 'Cat Person' Author

  John Travolta Fred Durst

    Film News Roundup: John Travolta, Fred Durst Start Shooting on Stalker Thriller 'Moose'

  No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Media Representation of Women, Minorities Both Lacking and Inauthentic, Says Survey

