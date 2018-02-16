You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TrustNordisk Scores Sales for Harald Zwart’s ‘The 12th Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Nordisk Film Production

TrustNordisk has scored sales for Harald Zwart’s “The 12th Man,” a WWII-set drama starring Thomas Gullestad and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

The movie tells the true story of Norwegian resistance hero Jan Baalsrud, who was trained by the British to fight the Nazis. It has been a commercial and critical success in Norway, where it was released Dec. 25, 2017, and has sold more than 600,000 tickets.

TrustNordisk has closed deals for the film for Latin America (California Filmes, Global Media Distribution) and Spain (Twelve Oaks Pictures).

It previously sold to film to Germany and all German-speaking territories (Constantin Film), North America (IFC Films), China (HGC Entertainment), Korea (Atnine Film), the Baltics (Estin Film), the former Yugoslavia (Cinemania Groupicon), Turkey (Sinema TV), the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Cinemart) and Italy (Videa CDE).

The movie marks Zwart’s comeback to Norwegian filmmaking after directing “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” and “The Karate Kid.”

“The 12th Man” was produced by Nordisk Film Production.

