TriStar Acquires Rights to ‘Happiest Season’ From Clea DuVall and Mary Holland (EXCLUSIVE)

TriStar Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to “Happiest Season” from writing duo Clea DuVall and Mary Holland, with DuVall on board to direct.

For DuVall, the pic will mark her first directing job at the studio level. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce with Jaclyn Huntling overseeing for Temple Hill.

“Mary and I are beyond thrilled to be working with TriStar and Temple Hill,” said DuVall. “‘Happiest Season’ is extremely important to us, and we could not ask for a better team to collaborate with to bring it to the screen.”

The pic tells the story of a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

“Teaming up with Clea to write ‘Happiest Season’ has been a highlight of my life,” said Holland. “I am so proud of what we created, and am thrilled to be partnering with TriStar and Temple Hill in bringing it to life!”

DuVall, who was recently recognized as one of the Alice Initiative’s top 20 rising filmmakers, currently stars in the Emmy Award-winning HBO series “Veep” and recurs in Hulu’s hit “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Her directorial debut, “The Intervention,” which she also wrote and stars in, premiered in dramatic competition at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Related Outfest Director at Opening Night Gala: 'Love Will Always Be Stronger Than Hate' Sundance: Paramount Buys Clea Duvall's 'The Intervention'

Holland, previously named one of Vulture’s 50 Comedians You Should Know, is a veteran of the Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theater and recently developed the comedy pilot “Romancing the Globe” for YouTube Red.

“Happiest Season’ is a refreshingly modern comedy about the complexity of navigating romantic relationships and family dynamics,” said Hannah Minghella, president of TriStar Pictures. “Clea and Mary have written a hilarious and heart-warming movie full of emotional truth that is sure to become a holiday classic. We’re proud that TriStar is partnering with Clea and Temple Hill to make this film.”

“In ‘Happiest Season,’ Clea and Mary have come up with a brilliant twist on the Christmas comedy that is laugh-out-loud funny and deeply moving,” said Marty Bowen. “It manages to be both timely and timeless in the best of ways and we think it’s a holiday classic in the making.”

Minghella and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures. TriStar Pictures has been a major advocate of getting more female filmmakers on their movies, and have gotten behind the #FemaleFilmmakersFriday that has taken off in the wake of the #TimesUp movement.

DuVall is represented by Gersh and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Holland is represented by ICM Partners, Primary Wave Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.