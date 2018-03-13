Tribeca Film Festival Unveils 2018 Short Film Slate (Full List)

The Tribeca Film Festival has set a lineup of 55 short films in a range of genres that encompasses animation, sci-fi and comedy as well as issue-driven docs including two films about gun violence.

The films, of which 29 are world premieres, feature noteworthy actors such as Catherine Deneuve (“Rise of a Star”), Marisa Tomei and Minnie Driver (both in “Laboratory Conditions”), and are grouped into ten different sections. The two films about shootings, Tim McGrath’s “Surviving Theater 9” and Kim Snyder’s “Lessons From a School Shooting,” will screen in the section titled “Aftermath.”

This year’s Oscar winner for best animated short, “Dear Basketball,” premiered in the 2017 lineup of shorts at Tribeca. The full slate of shorts for the 2018 edition of Tribeca follows.

Aftermath

Surviving Theater 9, directed and written by Tim McGrath. (USA)

Lessons from a School Shooting, directed by Kim Snyder. (USA)

Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G

Brooklyn Breeze, directed and written by Alex Budovsky. (USA)

Late Afternoon, directed and written by Louise Bagnall. (Ireland)

The History of White People in America, directed by Jonathan Halperin, Ed Bell, Aaron Keane, Pierce Freelon, Drew Takahashi, written by Pierce Freelon and Jon Halperin. (USA)

Two Balloons, directed by Mark Smith, written by Mark C. Smith. (USA)

Surpresa, directed and written by Paulo Patrício. (Portugal)

The Velvet Underground Played at My High School, directed by Robert Pietri, Tony Jannelli, written by Marina Donahue. (USA)

Fire in Cardboard City, directed by Phil Brough, written by Phil Brough, Matt Heath. (New Zealand

Bao, directed and written by Domee Shi. (USA)

Related LevelK, Meta Film Team on Mads Brügger's Feature Debut, 'St. Bernard Syndicate' (EXCLUSIVE) Tribeca Film Festival Sets 2018 Slate of VR and Interactive Titles (Full List)

Bold Moves

Hula Girl, directed by Amy Hill, Chris Riess, written by Amy Hill. (USA)

Cosmic Debris, directed and written by Patrick Waldrop. (USA)

9 at 38, directed by Catherine Lee. (South Korea, USA)

The Last Storm, directed and written by Liam Saint-Pierre. (UK, USA)

Adventure Not War, directed by Max Lowe. (Iraq, USA)

Home Sweet Home

Hey Ronnie Reagan, directed by Maurice O’Brien. (Ireland)

Wendy’s Shabbat, directed and written by Rachel Myers. (USA)

Destination Park, directed by Andrew Cohn. (USA)

Homeless: The Soundtrack, directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky. (USA)

The River of the Kukamas (The El Río de los Kukamas), directed and written by Nika Belianina. (Peru)

Earthrise, directed by Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee, written by Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee, Adam Loften. (USA)

Into the Void

The 716th, directed and written by Andrew Bowen. (USA)

Bad Peter, directed and written by Zach Strauss. (USA)

Exit Strategy, directed and written by Travis Bible. (USA)

Let Them Die Like Lovers, directed by Jesse Atlas, written by Jesse Atlas, Aaron Wolfe. (USA)

UI – Soon We Will All Be One, directed by Johannes Mücke, Patrick Sturm, written by Johannes Mücke. (Austria)

Laboratory Conditions, directed by Jocelyn Stamat, written by Terry Rossio. (USA)

Lighten Up!

The Last Romantic (El Último Romántico), directed by Natalia García Agraz, written by Natalia García Agraz, Gerardo Lechuga. (Mexico)

Five Minutes, directed and written by Justine Bateman. (USA)

Love-40, directed and written by Harry Israelson. (USA)

Ugh!, directed by Jimmy Marble, written by Jimmy Marble, Doug Sacrison. (USA)

Black Label (Etiqueta negra), directed by David Vergés, written by Guillermo Tato, David Vergés. (Spain)

Welcome Home (Velkommen til oss), directed and written by Armita Keyani. (Norway)

So You Like the Neighborhood, directed and written by Jean Pesce. (USA)

Loose Ends

The Goodnight Show, directed by Charlie Schwan, written by Charlie Schwan and Wyatt Miller. (USA)

Paper Roof, directed and written by Judith Tong. (Singapore)

We Were Three (Vi var tre), directed by Caroline Ingvarsson, written by Caroline Ingvarsson, Gunnar Järvstad. (Sweden, Norway)

Phone Duty (Дежурство), directed and written by Lenar Kamalov. (Russia)

Salam, directed and written by Claire Fowler (USA, Wales)

The Motion of Stars (Die Bewegung der Sterne), directed and written by Jan Prazak. (Austria)

Souls of Totality, directed by Richard Raymond, written by Kate Trefry, Ben Bolea. (USA)

Magic Act

How Tommy Lemenchick Became a Grade 7 Legend, directed by Bastien Alexandre, written by Nicolas Billon. (Canada)

Mirette, directed and written by Helen O’Hanlon. (UK)

Earthy Encounters, directed and written by Sam Johnson. (UK)

Make or Break

The Love Letter (Michtav Ahava Lam’em Sheli), directed by Atara Frish, written by Atara Frish. (Israel)

Time Traveller, directed and written by Steve Kenny. (Ireland)

Knuckles, directed and written by Laura Groombridge. (Australia)

Blind Audition, directed by Andreas Kessler, written by Linda Kokkores. (Germany)

The Life of Esteban (Het Leven van Esteban), directed and written by Inès Eshun. (Belgium)

Rise of a Star (Naissance d’une Étoile), directed by James Bort, written by Stéphane Landowski. (France)

NY Shorts: Homemade

I Heart NY, directed by Andre Andreev, written by Dan Covert. (USA)

Saul’s 108th Story, directed and written by Joshua Carlon. (USA)

Into My Life, directed by Sarah Keeling, Grace Remington, Ivana Hucikova. (USA)

Big Elvis, directed by Paul Stone, written by Mark Winegardner. (USA)

Sidelined, directed by Galen Summer. (USA)

Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival: Sports Shorts, Sponsored by Mohegan Sun

Locked In, directed and written by Alison Ellwood. (USA)

A Mountain to Climb, directed by Kristen Lappas, written by Tom Rinaldi. (USA)

Run: The Robert Young Story, directed by Todd Kapostasy (USA)

Sonic Break, directed by Stevan Riley. (USA)