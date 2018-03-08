Tribeca Film Festival Sets 2018 Slate of VR and Interactive Titles (Full List)

A new virtual-reality take on “War Games” and interactive and immersive projects that feature Rosario Dawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Alicia Vikander and the band OK Go are among the projects on tap for the Tribeca Film Festival’s 2018 lineup of immersive, interactive and virtual reality titles.

Tribeca has been an early champion of multiplatform storytelling ever since launching the Storyscapes section in 2013. This year, alongside 21 VR and augmented reality world premieres in the Virtual Arcade and five projects in Storyscapes, Tribeca is launching Tribeca Cinema360, a VR theater with four curated programs.

The festival’s immersive work runs April 20-28; the festival itself, which recently announced its slate of feature films, runs April 18-29.

VIRTUAL ARCADE

#WarGames VR (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Sam Barlow, Eko

Key Collaborators: MGM, m ss ng p eces



1000 Cut Journey (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Courtney Cogburn, Elise Ogle, Jeremy Bailenson, Tobin Asher, Teff Nichols

Key Collaborators: Virtual Human Interaction Lab, Cogburn Research Group

Arden’s Wake: Tide’s Fall (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Eugene YK Chung, Jimmy Maidens

Key Collaborators: Devon Penney, Annmarie Koenig, Bruna Berford, Christina Tasooji, Adrian

BattleScar (New York Premiere) – USA, France

Project Creator: Nico Casavecchia, Martin Allais

Key Collaborators: Arnaud Colinart, Andrew Geller, Raphael Penasa, René Pinnell

Cast: Rosario Dawson (narrator)



Campfire Creepers: Midnight March (World Premiere) – France, USA

Project Creator: Alexandre Aja

Key Collaborators: Casey Cooper Johnson, Martin Andersen

Cast: Archie Lewis, Chloe Hawthorne, Kai Czuplak, Lara Karbritz, Lola Martin

The Chalk Room (New York Premiere) – Taiwan R.O.C., USA

Project Creator: Laurie Anderson, Hsin-Chien Huang



Coral Compass: Fighting Climate Change in Palau (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Tobin Asher, Elise Ogle, Jeremy Bailenson

Key Collaborators: Rob Dunbar, Bob Richmond

The Day the World Changed (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Gabo Arora, Saschka Unseld

Key Collaborators: Nathan Brown, Tom Lofthouse, Jennifer Tiexiera, Nate Robinson, Igal Nassima

Dinner Party (New York Premiere) – Puerto Rico, USA

Project Creator: Angel Manuel Soto, Charlotte Stoudt, Laura Wexler

Key Collaborators: Rachel Skidmore, Bryn Mooser, Erik Donley

Cast: Malcolm Barrett, Sarah Sokolovic



Firebird: The Unfinished (World Premiere) – France

Project Creator: Balthazar Auxietre

Key Collaborators: Hadrien Lanvin

Cast: Tarek Aitmeddour, Raphaelle Boitel, Augustin Jacob, Pauline Journe, Myriam Kerkour, David Negroni

Fire Escape (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Vassiliki Khonsari, Navid Khonsari, Andres Perez-Duarte, Sam Butin

Key Collaborators: Lulu LaMer, Maria Essig, iNK Stories

Cast: ASMR Darling, Ethan Rains, Edward Jackson, Michelle Lukes, Olivia Preciado, Tanya Henderson, Giselle Gilbert



The Hidden (World Premiere) – India, USA

Project Creator: Lindsay Branham

Key Collaborators: International Justice Mission, Oculus VR for Good

Into the Now (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Michael Muller

Key Collaborators: Michael Smith, Morne Hardenberg

My Africa (World Premiere) – USA, UK

Project Creator: Conservation International, Passion Planet, Vision3

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o (narrator), Naltwasha Leripe



SPHERES: Pale Blue Dot (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Eliza McNitt

Key Collaborators: Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Jess Engel, Arnaud Colinart, Dylan Golden



Star Child (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Paul Bettner

Key Collaborators: Mia Goodwin

Untitled OK Go & WITHIN Project (World Premiere) – USA, UK

Project Creator: Chris Milk, Damian Kulash

Key Collaborators: WITHIN, OK Go, Oculus

Vacation Simulator (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Owlchemy Labs

Vestige (World Premiere) – UK, USA, France

Project Creator: Aaron Bradbury

Key Collaborators: Paul Mowbray, Antoine Cayrol, Jill Klekas Basmajian

Cast: Lisa Elin

Where Thoughts Go : Prologue (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Lucas Rizzotto

Key Collaborators: Tarik Merzouk, Steven Hodgson

STORYSCAPES

Biidaaban: First Light (World Premiere) – Canada

Project Creator: Lisa Jackson, Mathew Borrett, Jam3 and the National Film Board of Canada

Key Collaborators: Rob McLaughlin, Dana Dansereau

Hero (New York Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, Brooks Brown

Key Collaborators: Mark Harwood, Sinclair Fleming, Andres Perez-Duarte, Sam Butin, iNK Stories, Starbreeze Studios

Cast: Masoume Khonsari, Perla Daoud, Samer Sakka, Sam Sako, Said Faraj, Sue Shaheen

objects in mirror AR closer than they appear (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Graham Sack, Geoff Sobelle, John Fitzgerald, Matthew Niederhauser

Key Collaborators: Sarah Hughes, Steven Dufala, Steve Cuiffo, Jecca Barry, The Molecule, New York Theatre Workshop, SilVR

Cast: Geoff Sobelle

Queerskins: a love story (World Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Illya Szilak, Cyril Tsiboulski

Cast: Hadley Boyd, Drew Moore, Michael DeBartolo

Terminal 3 (World Premiere) – USA, Pakistan

Project Creator: Asad J. Malik

Key Collaborators: Kaleidoscope VR, Anita Gou, RYOT, Philipp Schaeffer, Viva Wittman, Jack Daniel Gerrard, Musa Ghaznavi

Cast: Aisha Yousaf, Ahmad Cory Jubran, Fereydoun Vakhshoury, Ani Zonneveld, Helya Salarvand

TRIBECA CINEMA360

Horizons:

02:09 ( World Premiere ) – Sweden, China

Project Creator: Svante Fjaestad

Cast: Chen Dong Hong, Xie Hong

Together (New York Premiere) – USA

Project Creator: Terrence Malick, The Factory at Facebook, Movement Art Is

Project Creator: Terrence Malick, The Factory at Facebook, Movement Art Is



It’s Right Behind You:

Campfire Creepers: The Skull of Sam (North American Premiere) – Spain, USA

Project Creator: Alexandre Aja

Key Collaborators: Casey Cooper Johnson, Martin Andersen

Cast: Robert Englund



The Caretaker ( World Premiere ) – USA

Project Creator: Jacob Wasserman, Nicolas Pesce, Adam Donald

Key Collaborators: Hidden Content, RealMotion VFX.

An Obituary (boogo) (US Premiere) – South Korea

Project Creator: Jean Yoon

Key Collaborators: Kuk- seok Yang, Jin-hee Kim

Cast: Tae-kyung Oh, Yong-nyeo Lee.

Project Creator: Jean Yoon

Key Collaborators: Kuk- seok Yang, Jin-hee Kim

Cast: Tae-kyung Oh, Yong-nyeo Lee.

This is Climate Change:

This is Climate Change (World Premiere) – Åland Islands, Brazil, Greenland, Somalia, USA

Project Creator: Eric Strauss, Danfung Dennis

Key Collaborators: Diana El-Osta (Producer), Catherine Yrisarri (Producer), Jeff Skoll (Executive Producer), Elise Pearlstein (Executive Producer), Kathy Davidov (Executive Producer), Casey Brown (Executive Producer)

VR For Good Creators Lab:

