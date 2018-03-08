Tribeca Film Festival Sets 2018 Slate of VR and Interactive Titles (Full List)

A new virtual-reality take on “War Games” and interactive and immersive projects that feature Rosario Dawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Alicia Vikander and the band OK Go are among the projects on tap for the Tribeca Film Festival’s 2018 lineup of immersive, interactive and virtual reality titles.
Tribeca has been an early champion of multiplatform storytelling ever since launching the Storyscapes section in 2013. This year, alongside 21 VR and augmented reality world premieres in the Virtual Arcade and five projects in Storyscapes, Tribeca is launching Tribeca Cinema360, a VR theater with four curated programs.
The festival’s immersive work runs April 20-28; the festival itself, which recently announced its slate of feature films, runs April 18-29.
VIRTUAL ARCADE
#WarGames VR (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Sam Barlow, Eko
Key Collaborators: MGM, m ss ng p eces
1000 Cut Journey (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Courtney Cogburn, Elise Ogle, Jeremy Bailenson, Tobin Asher, Teff Nichols
Key Collaborators: Virtual Human Interaction Lab, Cogburn Research Group
Arden’s Wake: Tide’s Fall (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Eugene YK Chung, Jimmy Maidens
Key Collaborators: Devon Penney, Annmarie Koenig, Bruna Berford, Christina Tasooji, Adrian
BattleScar (New York Premiere) – USA, France
Project Creator: Nico Casavecchia, Martin Allais
Key Collaborators: Arnaud Colinart, Andrew Geller, Raphael Penasa, René Pinnell
Cast: Rosario Dawson (narrator)
Campfire Creepers: Midnight March (World Premiere) – France, USA
Project Creator: Alexandre Aja
Key Collaborators: Casey Cooper Johnson, Martin Andersen
Cast: Archie Lewis, Chloe Hawthorne, Kai Czuplak, Lara Karbritz, Lola Martin
The Chalk Room (New York Premiere) – Taiwan R.O.C., USA
Project Creator: Laurie Anderson, Hsin-Chien Huang
Coral Compass: Fighting Climate Change in Palau (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Tobin Asher, Elise Ogle, Jeremy Bailenson
Key Collaborators: Rob Dunbar, Bob Richmond
The Day the World Changed (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Gabo Arora, Saschka Unseld
Key Collaborators: Nathan Brown, Tom Lofthouse, Jennifer Tiexiera, Nate Robinson, Igal Nassima
Dinner Party (New York Premiere) – Puerto Rico, USA
Project Creator: Angel Manuel Soto, Charlotte Stoudt, Laura Wexler
Key Collaborators: Rachel Skidmore, Bryn Mooser, Erik Donley
Cast: Malcolm Barrett, Sarah Sokolovic
Firebird: The Unfinished (World Premiere) – France
Project Creator: Balthazar Auxietre
Key Collaborators: Hadrien Lanvin
Cast: Tarek Aitmeddour, Raphaelle Boitel, Augustin Jacob, Pauline Journe, Myriam Kerkour, David Negroni
Fire Escape (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Vassiliki Khonsari, Navid Khonsari, Andres Perez-Duarte, Sam Butin
Key Collaborators: Lulu LaMer, Maria Essig, iNK Stories
Cast: ASMR Darling, Ethan Rains, Edward Jackson, Michelle Lukes, Olivia Preciado, Tanya Henderson, Giselle Gilbert
The Hidden (World Premiere) – India, USA
Project Creator: Lindsay Branham
Key Collaborators: International Justice Mission, Oculus VR for Good
Into the Now (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Michael Muller
Key Collaborators: Michael Smith, Morne Hardenberg
My Africa (World Premiere) – USA, UK
Project Creator: Conservation International, Passion Planet, Vision3
Cast: Lupita Nyong’o (narrator), Naltwasha Leripe
SPHERES: Pale Blue Dot (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Eliza McNitt
Key Collaborators: Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Jess Engel, Arnaud Colinart, Dylan Golden
Star Child (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Paul Bettner
Key Collaborators: Mia Goodwin
Untitled OK Go & WITHIN Project (World Premiere) – USA, UK
Project Creator: Chris Milk, Damian Kulash
Key Collaborators: WITHIN, OK Go, Oculus
Vacation Simulator (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Owlchemy Labs
Vestige (World Premiere) – UK, USA, France
Project Creator: Aaron Bradbury
Key Collaborators: Paul Mowbray, Antoine Cayrol, Jill Klekas Basmajian
Cast: Lisa Elin
Where Thoughts Go : Prologue (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Lucas Rizzotto
Key Collaborators: Tarik Merzouk, Steven Hodgson
Biidaaban: First Light (World Premiere) – Canada
Project Creator: Lisa Jackson, Mathew Borrett, Jam3 and the National Film Board of Canada
Key Collaborators: Rob McLaughlin, Dana Dansereau
Hero (New York Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Navid Khonsari, Vassiliki Khonsari, Brooks Brown
Key Collaborators: Mark Harwood, Sinclair Fleming, Andres Perez-Duarte, Sam Butin, iNK Stories, Starbreeze Studios
Cast: Masoume Khonsari, Perla Daoud, Samer Sakka, Sam Sako, Said Faraj, Sue Shaheen
objects in mirror AR closer than they appear (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Graham Sack, Geoff Sobelle, John Fitzgerald, Matthew Niederhauser
Key Collaborators: Sarah Hughes, Steven Dufala, Steve Cuiffo, Jecca Barry, The Molecule, New York Theatre Workshop, SilVR
Cast: Geoff Sobelle
Queerskins: a love story (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Illya Szilak, Cyril Tsiboulski
Cast: Hadley Boyd, Drew Moore, Michael DeBartolo
Terminal 3 (World Premiere) – USA, Pakistan
Project Creator: Asad J. Malik
Key Collaborators: Kaleidoscope VR, Anita Gou, RYOT, Philipp Schaeffer, Viva Wittman, Jack Daniel Gerrard, Musa Ghaznavi
Cast: Aisha Yousaf, Ahmad Cory Jubran, Fereydoun Vakhshoury, Ani Zonneveld, Helya Salarvand
TRIBECA CINEMA360
Horizons:
- 02:09 (World Premiere) – Sweden, China
Project Creator: Svante Fjaestad
Cast: Chen Dong Hong, Xie Hong
- Together (New York Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Terrence Malick, The Factory at Facebook, Movement Art Is
It’s Right Behind You:
- Campfire Creepers: The Skull of Sam (North American Premiere) – Spain, USA
Project Creator: Alexandre Aja
Key Collaborators: Casey Cooper Johnson, Martin Andersen
Cast: Robert Englund
- The Caretaker (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Jacob Wasserman, Nicolas Pesce, Adam Donald
Key Collaborators: Hidden Content, RealMotion VFX.
- An Obituary (boogo) (US Premiere) – South Korea
Project Creator: Jean Yoon
Key Collaborators: Kuk- seok Yang, Jin-hee Kim
Cast: Tae-kyung Oh, Yong-nyeo Lee.
This is Climate Change:
- This is Climate Change (World Premiere) – Åland Islands, Brazil, Greenland, Somalia, USA
Project Creator: Eric Strauss, Danfung Dennis
Key Collaborators: Diana El-Osta (Producer), Catherine Yrisarri (Producer), Jeff Skoll (Executive Producer), Elise Pearlstein (Executive Producer), Kathy Davidov (Executive Producer), Casey Brown (Executive Producer)
VR For Good Creators Lab:
- Meeting a Monster (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Gabriela Arp
Key Collaborators: Oculus VR for Good, Life After Hate
Cast: Belle Emilie Gold, Jerry Edwards, Diana Mitchell, Skye Waller, Aidan Shields, Toia Johnson
- She Flies by Her Own Wings (World Premiere) – USA
Project Creator: Jesse (Jesus) Ayala
Key Collaborators: Oculus VR for Good, Pride Foundation, Fovrth Studios, Flight School
Cast: Shannon Scott
