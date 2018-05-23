‘Transformers 7’ Pulled From Paramount Schedule

Paramount has pulled the seventh “Transformers” movie from its 2019 schedule.

The film was set for release on June 28, 2019. The studio will still open the spinoff “Bumblebee” on Dec. 21. Michael Bay directed the first five “Transformers” movies and Travis Knight helmed “Bumblebee.”

The studio will instead release Tiffany Haddish’s comedy “Limited Partners” on that date. Paramount set up the project last fall with writers Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly. Peter Principato, Itay Reiss, and Joel Zadak are producing through Artists First, the re-named Principato Young.

Haddish broke out in last year’s “Girls Trip” and will star in two comedies this fall: Universal’s “Night School” with Kevin Hart on Sept. 28 and Paramount’s untitled Tyler Perry comedy, opening Nov. 2. She’s also joining Hart in the voice cast of Universal’s “Secret Life of Pets 2,” out on June 7, 2019.

Paramount also announced on Wednesday that it’s dated the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” for May 17, 2019. Taron Egerton stars, with Dexter Fletcher directing and Matthew Vaughn producing. The film, written by Lee Hall, will include John’s emergence as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a music superstar.

Additionally, the studio moved its “Pet Sematary” reboot — based on the 1983 Stephen King novel — forward two weeks to April 5, 2019.